A class apart

Al Jawda Fibre Glass Ind. LLC is a leading and quality fibre glass product manufacturing company in Ajman, UAE since 1997

The GRP products of the company include cylindrical (horizontal and vertical) water tanks, septic tanks, chemical tanks, bath tubs, shower trays, AC trays, canopies, ice boxes, chiller cabins, battery box, decorative items and traditional decorative items (Della, Fanjan, Mebhkar, camel, horse and elephant), polyehtylene water tanks (horizontal and vertical) etc.

The tanks are usable for drinking water, irrigation, firefighting, sewage, chemical storage, underground usage and any other water related use. The company also has expertise in making fibre glass products as per specification. The water storage tanks manufactured by Al Jawda are made from UV and FDA approved food grade GRP material which guards against bacteria, fungus and algae, ensuring cleanliness and hygienic conditions.

Al Jawda guarantees superior products by not compromising on quality. That is why it has been the best in the market from 1997 to the present.

For more information, visit: Al Jawda Fibre Glass Ind. LLC

Ajman, UAE

(Our sister concern is POLYCOM)

Tel: 067488285 / 067432417

Email: aljawda@eim.ae

Website: www.aljawdafibreglass.com