Ikea inspires sustainable life for all

Ikea, part of the Al-Futtaim Group, has launched a campaign to inspire people to lead a healthy and sustainable life, promoting circular and sustainable consumption and creating a movement around a better every day.

Al-Futtaim Ikea pledges to design every product to be reused, refurbished, remanufactured and eventually recycled.

Vinod Jayan, managing director at Ikea UAE, Oman and Egypt, said: “Our campaign tells the story of a regular family — a mother, father and child, except the mother is a charming eco-conscious polar bear. We follow a day in their life and see the mother’s quest to show her family how to live in a way that does not harm the environment.”

The brand has identified three focus areas; healthy and sustainable living, circular and climate positive and fair and equal rights.

Healthy and sustainable living

Al-Futtaim Ikea is creating a movement in society around better everyday living. First, it replaced products with new innovative solutions to contribute to a more sustainable society. In addition to removing all single-use plastic products from its stores, all non-rechargeable alkaline batteries will be phased out by July with a complete takeover of Ladda rechargeable batteries. UAE Ikea has converted its ‘AS IS’ section, which sold over Dh25 million worth of furniture in 2020, to a ‘circularity hub’, an area where customers can experience Ikea’s circular business through its efforts in minimising waste produced from the furniture.

Circular and climate positive

To secure 50 per cent renewable electricity by 2030, Al-Futtaim Ikea has invested in renewable electricity generation by covering the rooftops of stores and parking areas. Ikea Dubai Festival City Mall fulfills 65 per cent of its energy needs by using solar energy and Ikea Dubai Festival Plaza has contributed 18 per cent to the overall share of renewable energy. It generated 3,600,851 kWh of solar energy. It aims to reduce food waste in production by half and restaurant wastage by one-third by 2025. By 2030, the goal is to reduce