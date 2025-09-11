91% of wealth managers have AI ambitions and concerns

Eton Solutions, a leading wealth management platform overseeing more than $1.3 trillion in assets, has made its AI platform, EtonAI™, widely available to family offices, RIAs, and private equity firms. EtonAI is the only AI tool directly integrated into wealth managers’ workflows, automating critical yet time-intensive processes such as onboarding, bill pay, reconciliations, and tax processing.

Unlike most AI adoption in wealth management, typically concentrated in investment research — EtonAI targets back-office inefficiencies while ensuring security and privacy. The platform is also one of the few globally to achieve ISO 42001 certification, validating its adherence to rigorous standards for cybersecurity, transparency, and bias prevention.

Built on the foundation of Eton’s core AtlasFive® platform, already trusted by more than 960 families and firms, EtonAI leverages vast, structured data to streamline operations. AtlasFive manages 147,000 entities, oversees 225,000+ investments, processes over 21 million annual transactions, and handles $65 billion in annual bill payments. EtonAI extends this capability as either an add-on to AtlasFive or a standalone solution.

With EtonAI, wealth managers can:

Automate document workflows across 250+ types, including private equity documents, K-1s, tax filings, and client onboarding.

Simplify reconciliations and month-end closes, from uploading transactions and coding GL entries to generating narratives aligned with investment objectives.

Enhance investment research by producing due diligence responses, summarizing prospectuses, and evaluating opportunities.

Streamline audits and compliance, scaling repetitive tasks such as estate plan stress testing and cash flow projections.

Boost personal productivity with AI-generated communications, meeting summaries, and investor materials.

By embedding AI into everyday workflows, Eton Solutions delivers predictive insights, intelligent automation, and natural language reporting— all underpinned by responsible governance.

"Delivering a comprehensive AI solution to wealth managers is long overdue," said Satyen Patel, executive chairman of Eton Solutions. "These firms face a paradox — hesitant to embrace AI due to confidentiality concerns, yet anxious about falling behind. Our ISO 42001 certification ensures trust and transparency are built into the platform from the start."

Clients are already seeing results. Meghan Grayson of Shade Tree Advisors noted, “Eton’s commitment to compliance allows us to confidently innovate and optimise our processes." Saji Sachchithanantham, COO of Todd Family Office, added: "For firms like ours handling sensitive data, knowing our partner meets the highest ethical AI standards gives us confidence in both innovation and governance."

Eton Solutions serves a global client base that includes founders of leading technology firms, hotel groups, energy companies, entertainment groups, and investment houses, underscoring its position as a trusted partner for the world’s most complex family offices and financial institutions.