9 Reasons Why You Should Buy a Property in DAMAC Lagoons in 2022
DAMAC Lagoons is an up-and-coming water-inspired community situated close to the DAMAC Hills. Let's take a look at some of the reasons why DAMAC Lagoons is a wonderful real estate investment in Dubai.
DAMAC Lagoons is an up-and-coming water-inspired community situated near DAMAC Hills, but away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The exclusive project consists of numerous villas and townhouses that can be bought or rented out, but its main attraction is the fact that it combines the splendid lifestyles of Morocco, Malta, Santorini, Venice, Andalusia, the French Riviera, Portofino, and Costa Brava.
Let's take a look at some of the reasons why DAMAC Lagoons is a wonderful real estate investment in Dubai.
If you want to live in a water resort, DAMAC Lagoons is the place to be. The community is surrounded by crystalline lagoons and waterfalls that provide residents with a Riviera vacation vibe. The edge of the lagoon is connected to multiple boardwalks that lead to villas and townhouses. The houses themselves are surrounded by bicycle tracks, ornamental foliage, and quaint pathways.
The residences evoke the memory of the Greek isles of Santorini with their white-washed facades touched with bright blue accents and have luxurious interiors. The best part is that they are just a short walk away from the unspoiled beaches.
DAMAC is known for creating some of the biggest and premium green communities in Dubai and DAMAC Lagoons is no different. The community is filled with unspoiled coves, cerulean lagoons, white-sand beaches, and lush green pastures that give a tropical island vibe.
Residents can seek bliss in the Zen Gardens, a place of rejuvenation and appreciation of nature. You can also enjoy a glorious sunset by the fishing lake or form lasting friendships at the pet farm, stables, dog park, and butterfly garden.
DAMAC Lagoons is situated in the lap of DAMAC Hills, which is home to the globally-recognized Trump International Golf Club. Residents of DAMAC Hills are just a few minutes drive away from the golf course and can fulfil their golfing desires in the world-famous destination.
In addition to golf, residents can also enjoy the iconic clubhouse, dine at the high-end restaurants, shop at exclusive stores, and escape to the spectacular leisure destinations and spa.
At DAMAC Lagoons, every day is an adventure. Residents wake up every morning to the sight of the crystal blue lagoons fringed by statuesque palm trees and lose themselves in the gorgeous manmade rockscapes and waterfalls. You can enjoy a dip in the cool waters of the lagoon on any given day, amble across the warm sands, explore the waters in a kayak, play a game of beach volleyball, and lay back in the shallow waters as you get ready for movie night.
DAMAC Lagoons offers you a slew of adventures and thrilling outdoor activities. Residents can enjoy gondola rides and paddle themselves to lagoon-facing meditation lawns, infinity pools, family cabanas, and more. For people with more adventurous spirits, the community offers rock climbing, kayaking, ziplining, surfing, wave riding, bicycle trails, Go-Karting, and sailing options. For more relaxing pastimes, DAMAC Lagoon offers a pristine beach area and splash pools.
As a resident of DAMAC Lagoons, you can enjoy lunch meetings at waterside cafes and shop at waterside boutiques. The community has an elegant clubhouse by the water with five-star dining options and a refined ambience to elevate your experience.
The community provides various sports facilities and grounds for cricket, tennis, badminton, basketball, football, and more for people who are focused on their health and fitness. Residents can visit the massive Carrefour or Spinney's for their grocery shopping and buy fresh and organic produce from the Farmer's Market.
The community consists of and is close to many internationally accredited schools that offer both the British and American curriculum. DAMAC Lagoons is close to the globally-recognized Jebel Ali School, Fairgreen International School, Global Indian International School, Safa Community School, and Kings' School.
That’s why DAMAC Lagoons is one of the most favoured residential options for families with young children.
The health standards in DAMAC Lagoons are second-to-none. The community is close to a state-of-the-art family medical care facility with premium-quality healthcare. DAMAC Lagoons is just a 9-minute drive away from Aster Medical Centre, a 12-minute drive away from Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and a 19-minute drive away from the NMC Royal Hospital.
DAMAC Lagoons is a great place for people with large families and people with pets. With countless green and water-inspired places, the community is a fun place for living. The project also has a lot of parks and biking and hiking trails, which allow your pets to stretch their legs as well as allow you to meet like-minded neighbours.
