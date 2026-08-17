800Sayara honoured as UAE’s 'Most Trusted Automotive Service Brand' at Gulf Achievers Award 2026

The Gulf Achievers Award 2026 recognised 800Sayara with the prestigious title of UAE’s Most Trusted Automotive Service Brand, celebrating the brand’s contribution to the automotive service sector and its commitment to delivering dependable solutions to motorists across the Emirates. The recognition comes as the UAE’s automotive industry continues to evolve, with customers increasingly seeking automotive service providers that combine technical expertise with convenience, transparency and quality.

800Sayara has built its service offering around these principles, positioning itself as more than a conventional automotive workshop. The brand provides a broad range of automotive repair and maintenance solutions, serving customers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Its services include major and minor vehicle servicing, engine repair, electrical work, air-conditioning repair, gearbox services, vehicle inspections and other automotive solutions.

For an automotive service brand, trust is built through consistency — from accurate diagnosis and transparent communication to quality workmanship and dependable after-service support.

800Sayara highlights these principles as central to its approach, with a focus on transparent estimates, skilled technicians, modern diagnostic equipment and customer convenience. The company also offers vehicle pick-up and drop-off and roadside assistance as part of its service ecosystem.

The brand's operations extend across multiple locations in the UAE, reflecting its focus on accessibility for customers seeking professional automotive care.

Being named UAE’s Most Trusted Automotive Service Brand at the Gulf Achievers Award 2026 represents a significant recognition for 800Sayara and the team behind its operations. The award acknowledges the importance of customer trust in an industry where safety, reliability and technical precision are essential. It also places the spotlight on the people and processes working behind the scenes to keep vehicles moving and customers confident on the road.

Presented by Being Muskaan Events, founded by Meena Asrani, the Gulf Achievers Award 2026 brings together achievers and organisations from diverse industries, creating a platform to recognise excellence beyond conventional categories.

For 800Sayara, the award marks a moment of recognition for its journey within the UAE automotive landscape and reinforces its commitment to delivering automotive services built around trust, quality and customer confidence.

The 800Sayara mobile application makes car care more convenient by allowing customers to book services, request roadside assistance and schedule vehicle pick-up and drop-off — all from their smartphones, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.