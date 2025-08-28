7th Tristar Safety at Sea edition lines up global maritime leaders

Three global maritime leaders are taking part in the seventh edition of the annual Tristar Safety at Sea conference which will be held on November 10 in Dubai.

Led by Grahaeme Henderson of Together in Safety who will deliver the Keynote Address, the conference will continue to have direct dialogue between senior executives, seafarers and those ashore who help facilitate their physical and mental well-being. The overall objective of the event is to prevent fatalities and serious injuries, environmental impact, and high-cost asset damage.

Henderson has a 40-year international career in Shell and is the founder and chair of Together in Safety, which is an industry consortium to improve the global safety performance in shipping, involving all major shipping industry groups, shipping companies, insurance, flag and classification societies. In 2020, he was awarded the OBE by Her Majesty The Queen for Services to International Shipping and in 2022, he was appointed a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineers FREng.

"As one of the most important events in the global shipping calendar, the Tristar Safety at Sea Conference is unique in bringing together senior leaders and seafarers, who will together develop real solutions to improve the safety performance in world shipping, whilst at the same time delivering increased business efficiency and commercial effectiveness,” explained Henderson.

Graham Westgarth of V Group will open the session on Incident Prevention. He is a director of V Group, where he also served as chairman and CEO. The company supplies ship management and related marine services to the global shipping industry. He joined the V Group Board in September 2018. Prior to this he held executive positions with GasLog, Teekay and Maersk UK. In addition to this he served as chairman of INTERTANKO and president of the UK Chamber of Shipping. Westgarth has more than 50 years’ maritime experience covering almost every shipping sector and is a master mariner.

The Leadership session will be facilitated by Waddah Ghanem Al Hashmi from Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC). He currently serves as senior director for Logistics and Marine Assurance at ENOC, vice-chair of the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF), and board member of the Emirates Shipping Association (ESA-UAE). ENOC is a leading integrated global oil and gas company, operating across the entire energy sector value chain.

The various sessions with panel discussions will be livestreamed to seafaring countries such as the Philippines and India and can be accessed by crew members on board vessels.