6thStreet and Esaad partnership offers exclusive fashion deals for UAE shoppers

6thStreet, a leading online fashion destination in the GCC and part of Apparel Group, one of the region’s largest retail groups, has entered into a strategic partnership with Esaad, the UAE’s government-backed loyalty and privilege programme. The partnership reflects 6thStreet’s continued commitment to supporting national initiatives and delivering greater value to the community.

Through this collaboration, Esaad cardholders can enjoy exclusive offers and special privileges on the 6thStreet app across a wide range of products from more than 1,200 international and regional fashion brands, including Skechers, Aldo, Charles & Keith, Steve Madden, Dune London, and more.

During Ramadan 2026, the partnership aims to support families and individuals across the UAE by making quality fashion more accessible, convenient, and rewarding during this special period of gifting, gathering, and celebration.

Partnership anchored in national trust

Esaad, launched and managed by Dubai Police, is recognized as one of the UAE’s most prestigious loyalty programs, offering members curated benefits across retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, travel, and more. By joining forces with an initiative of this stature, 6thStreet further strengthens its alignment with the UAE’s broader vision for digitally enabled, high-trust public–private partnerships.

The CEO of 6thStreet commented: “Collaborating with Esaad is a privilege for us as it reflects a deep sense of institutional trust and shared responsibility towards the community. Being associated with a program that recognizes and rewards those who contribute to the UAE’s progress is a source of pride for our team. Together, we are focused on delivering meaningful value – built on authenticity, quality, and a seamless experience.”

Strong early momentum and high-value audience

During an initial Flash November campaign, the collaboration recorded a tenfold increase in transaction value within just one month, signaling strong traction and engagement from Esaad cardholders. This audience has shown a clear preference for premium global brands and curated fashion selections, closely mirroring 6thStreet’s positioning as a destination for authentic, quality-led fashion and lifestyle.

The early performance underscores the potential of the partnership to scale further as awareness grows ahead of Ramadan and beyond.

Advancing the UAE’s digital commerce agenda

The partnership is available exclusively via the 6thStreet app, reflecting the platform’s app-first, mobile-native approach to fashion e-commerce. Through this integration, Esaad members can seamlessly discover and redeem their benefits while shopping from a wide portfolio of apparel, footwear, and accessories.