5,900 maids find employment through Pickmymaid

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 2:25 PM

Pickmymaid is an online platform where UAE residents can hire maids and nannies with ease, transforming the way individuals and families find and hire domestic help. They've now reached a new milestone as they surpassed the employment of 5,900 maids.

"We're so glad to have connected more than 5,900 skilled domestic workers with families in need," said Mohammed Ibrahim, manager of Pickmymaid. "Our platform is designed to create a win-win situation, providing employment opportunities while making it easier for UAE residents to find reliable household help," he added.

This achievement underlines Pickmymaid's dedication to not only giving jobs to individuals and contributing to the economy but also the commitment to making household chores a worry-free process. The company's success in job creation comes at a time when efficient and reliable domestic staffing solutions are in high demand. Pickmymaid's platform not only addresses this need but also contributes to the broader economy by facilitating employment on a large scale.

The platform's user-friendly interface and rigorous vetting process have made it the go-to solution for families seeking reliable domestic help. Pickmymaid puts the profiles of maids through a stringent verification procedure that starts with a detailed background check followed by document verification, identity verifications, and thorough interviews and concludes with the HR team uploading the finalised CVs. This ultimately ensures safety and trust for the maid seekers. "Our multi-step verification process is designed to give our clients complete confidence in their hiring decisions," explained Mohammed Ibrahim. "We understand the importance of trust when it comes to welcoming someone into your home, and we've made it our mission to provide that assurance." he further added. The company’s clients have also expressed satisfaction with regard to the maids and their services. "Easiest and fastest way to get a maid without paying ten thousand of service fees to maid companies for just getting a maid from her country," opines Ahmed Mahmoud, one of the satisfied customers of Pickmymaid in his review.

"I have hired an amazing maid after 3 interviews with other maids, each day tons of new options are added to the list which makes it faster to find a suitable maid. Highly recommended if you don’t want to waste huge amount of money to just find a maid," Mahmoud added.