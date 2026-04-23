51Talk joins UAE educators in pivoting strategy ahead of 2026 English-medium mandate

The move addresses a critical need for students transitioning from Arabic-medium primary education

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 23 Apr 2026, 12:30 PM
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In response to the UAE Ministry of Education’s (MOE) mandate to transition science and mathematics instruction to English for Grade 9 by the 2026–2027 academic year, 51Talk has announced a strategic realignment to support national academic readiness.

The move addresses a critical need for students transitioning from Arabic-medium primary education. Experts identify Grades 5–8 as the essential window for mastering the technical vocabulary required for STEM subjects.

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To bridge this gap, 51Talk is integrating CEFR-aligned frameworks designed to move students beyond conversational fluency into academic proficiency.

“The 2026 mandate is a vital step toward global competitiveness. Our strategy ensures that the transition to English-medium science and math is a seamless success for every household,” said a 51Talk senior executive.

With over 4,000 active UAE learners, 51Talk’s one-on-one, TESOL-certified instruction is already delivering global results. An Abu Dhabi-based student recently represented the UAE at the UN COP30 conference in Brazil, and 51Talk will sponsor another UAE student for an educational trip to Beijing later this year.

51Talk is a leading global online education platform specialising in one-on-one English instruction. Utilising a data-driven approach and certified educators, it empowers the next generation of UAE leaders for global success.

As the implementation deadline nears, families can access diagnostic consultations and free trial sessions to ensure their children are prepared for the new curriculum.

For more information or to book a free trial and consultation, visit: 51talk.


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