50+ business leaders convene for AES Visionary Entrepreneurs Forum 2026

The AES Visionary Entrepreneurs Forum 2026, hosted at the prestigious Khaleej Times headquarters, successfully brought together 50+ business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals for an evening of purposeful networking, insightful discussions, and collaborative exploration.

Curated by AES EduMarketing Events Network, the forum was designed as an interactive platform where like-minded professionals could connect beyond formal introductions. Entrepreneurs from diverse industries showcased their ventures, exchanged perspectives on business growth, and explored potential collaborations in an environment driven by openness, ambition, and shared values.

The forum stood out for its conversational format, encouraging genuine dialogue rather than conventional speeches. Participants engaged in meaningful exchanges on entrepreneurship, media visibility, brand positioning, and the evolving business landscape in the UAE. The energy in the room reflected a collective commitment to innovation, collaboration, and long-term growth — core pillars of the AES community.

One of the most memorable highlights of the evening was the exclusive tour of the Khaleej Times headquarters. Attendees were given a behind-the-scenes glimpse into one of the region’s most respected media institutions, gaining insight into its operations, newsroom dynamics, and legacy. This experience added immense value to the forum, making the evening both informative and inspiring.

The AES Visionary Entrepreneurs Forum 2026 reaffirmed AES’s mission to create high-impact platforms that bring people together, spark conversations, and build bridges across industries. By fostering an ecosystem where ideas are exchanged freely and collaborations take root organically, AES continues to strengthen the entrepreneurial community across the UAE.

Following the summit’s strong engagement and media presence, AES will next host the AES Achievers Summit & Honours in April 2026 at the Museum of the Future.