360tf and Traydstream to digitise trade finance solutions

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 4:26 PM

360tf, a trailblazer in the digitisation of global trade finance, has unveiled its partnership with Traydstream, a pioneer in trade digitisation, as part of its ongoing mission to innovate and expand its global trade finance solutions.

360tf and Traydstream together aim to revolutionise the digitisation of trade finance by supporting corporates in financing, saving time and money on document processing, and allowing them to focus on their core business. For banks, this partnership will enhance process efficiency, mitigate compliance risks, and expand their reach to geographies without a representative office, facilitating bank customers that may not be addressed otherwise.

Traydstream, led by Pivot Investment Partners, a US-based fintech investment firm, and e& capital, the investment arm of e&, is dedicated to supporting visionary tech businesses, fostering growth, and driving meaningful progress in the digital realm.

This aligns perfectly with 360tf’s and Traydstream’s ethos of innovation, as both companies work to bridge the global trade finance gap, reduce paper dependency, and digitise processes, making trade finance efficient and seamless.