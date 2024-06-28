E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

360tf and Traydstream to digitise trade finance solutions

The partnership is part of its ongoing mission to innovate and expand its global trade finance solutions

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 4:26 PM

360tf, a trailblazer in the digitisation of global trade finance, has unveiled its partnership with Traydstream, a pioneer in trade digitisation, as part of its ongoing mission to innovate and expand its global trade finance solutions.

360tf and Traydstream together aim to revolutionise the digitisation of trade finance by supporting corporates in financing, saving time and money on document processing, and allowing them to focus on their core business. For banks, this partnership will enhance process efficiency, mitigate compliance risks, and expand their reach to geographies without a representative office, facilitating bank customers that may not be addressed otherwise.


Traydstream, led by Pivot Investment Partners, a US-based fintech investment firm, and e& capital, the investment arm of e&, is dedicated to supporting visionary tech businesses, fostering growth, and driving meaningful progress in the digital realm.

This aligns perfectly with 360tf’s and Traydstream’s ethos of innovation, as both companies work to bridge the global trade finance gap, reduce paper dependency, and digitise processes, making trade finance efficient and seamless.




More news from KT Network