30 UAE decision-makers address e-invoicing, cybersecurity, and AI in Dubai

As the UAE moves toward mandatory e-invoicing and enterprises accelerate AI adoption, 30 senior finance and technology leaders gathered for Finance Meets Technology, a closed-door executive roundtable held under the leadership of Dr Abhishek Jajoo, founder and chairman, AJMS Group. The event took place at the InterContinental Hotel, Festival City, Dubai on June 11.

The event focused on three forces reshaping enterprise finance: e-invoicing and tax digitisation, cybersecurity and data governance, and AI-driven finance transformation. Rather than presentations, the format put CFOs, heads of tax, finance directors, CIOs, and CISOs in direct conversation on the decisions defining their roles, surfacing shared challenges and practical takeaways participants could carry back into their organisations.

On e-invoicing and tax digitisation, discussion centred on the operational readiness the UAE mandate demands and the steps finance functions must take to prepare, with perspective drawn from Marmin AI, an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) by the UAE Ministry of Finance and part of AJMS Group. On cybersecurity and data governance, participants examined the disciplines that must sit beneath any responsible AI deployment. On AI-driven transformation, the conversation turned to how finance teams translate ambition into workable, secure implementation.

Dr Jajoo said: “The pace of change in finance is no longer set by regulation alone. E-invoicing, cybersecurity, and AI are converging at once, and the leaders navigating this well are treating them as a single agenda rather than three separate projects. Finance Meets Technology was about creating the space for that conversation, among peers who understand the landscape and value an honest exchange of perspective.”

Mohammed Afzal Volli, director of finance at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), connected the themes directly to the region’s direction: “The impact of technology on finance is now unavoidable, from cybersecurity to e-invoicing and tax digitisation. What matters is having experts from across the UAE and beyond in the same conversation, so leaders can pressure-test their own readiness and share perspective rather than work in isolation.”

A recurring theme across all three sessions was timing. With the UAE’s e-invoicing mandate approaching and AI moving from pilot to production inside finance functions, participants repeatedly returned to the gap between intent and implementation, and to the governance and security foundations that determine whether these initiatives hold up at scale. The format was designed to close that gap through candid exchange rather than vendor-led messaging, giving each leader visibility into how their peers are approaching the same pressures.

The discussion also underscored the value of cross-sector dialogue. With finance, technology, regulation, and emerging digital-asset perspectives represented in a single room, the conversation moved fluidly between the compliance realities finance teams face today and the longer-horizon shifts that AI and data-driven valuation are bringing to the wider economy.

The roundtable reflects AJMS Group's focus on convening the region's decision-makers around the questions where regulation, technology, and finance intersect.