24/7 nationwide fire watch services now available from Fast Fire Watch Co: Protect your business with expert care

By Namrata Thakkar Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 2:09 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 2:17 PM

Fast Fire Watch Co, a leading fire watch guard company, has recently announced its new 24/7 nationwide fire watch services. The company is run by retired fire service professionals who understand the importance of life safety and are dedicated to helping clients in need.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) stipulates that in the event that a building's fire alarm system or water-based fire protection system is not functioning, property owners are required to employ certified fire watch guards to prevent potential fines and business closures. Fast Fire Watch Co provides both temporary and long-term fire watch guard services to assist clients facing the possibility of shutdowns due to such issues.

Fast Fire Watch Co dispatches guards fully equipped and trained to maintain logs as per fire marshal regulations. All guards are trained to identify hazards and work with local 911 authorities. The company offers fire watch services for commercial spaces, construction sites, special events, dispensaries, and hot work.

The company guarantees that a guard will be on-site and ready for service, and clients can be assured of NFPA and occupational safety and health administration (OSHA) compliance. Fast Fire Watch Co has offices nationwide and operations in every state, allowing for quick dispatch and guaranteed satisfaction.

"We're dedicated to your complete satisfaction. With our new 24/7 nationwide fire watch services, you'll always have the peace of mind of knowing that there's a fire watch guard near you and that you're getting the best fire watch," said a spokesperson for Fast Fire Watch Co.

Fast Fire Watch Co, a leading fire watch contractor, has completed over 10,000 fire watch patrols while prioritising professionalism, quality, and excellent customer service. Clients can reach the company via phone at 1-800-899-7524 or email at admin@fastfirewatchguards.com. For additional information, please visit the company's website at www.fastfirewatchguards.com.

The Fast Fire Watch Co.: Your Go-To for Professional Fire Watch Services

The Fast Fire Watch Co. is a company that specialises in providing fire watch services for commercial properties and facilities. Whether it's a medical dispensary, a grow house, or a recreational store, the company's highly trained and licensed fire watch guards can protect assets from any site.

One of the company's strengths is its availability. The Fast Fire Watch Co operates 24/7, 365 days a year, making them a reliable partner when it comes to fire watch services. They understand that fire watch is not a duty to be taken lightly, and they provide expert services to minimise any fines and overhead, allowing businesses to continue running smoothly without interruption.

The company's expertise extends to a variety of fire watch services, including commercial fire watch, special event security, construction fire watch, hot work watch, and dispensary fire watch. They are a fully licenced and insured company, and they provide the highest quality training for their teams, ensuring that clients can rely on their fire watch to protect their property and everyone within.

When it comes to hiring a fire watch service, the Fast Fire Watch Co emphasises the importance of knowing what needs to be protected, setting parameters, and requesting a consultation. Accurate communication is essential in preparing a service package, and clients can consult with insurance agents or the company to determine their needs. Setting parameters helps clients determine what they're looking for in a fire watch company, and a consultation can help provide a custom commercial fire watch package and pricing options.

The company has completed over 20,000 fire watch jobs nationwide, and their professionalism, quality, and customer service have always been a priority. The Fast Fire Watch Co is where clients need them, when they need them, and they have offices in various states, including Florida, California, Michigan, Texas, Illinois, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, and many more.

Fast Fire Watch Co prides itself on being NFPA and OSHA compliant, providing expert services and meeting all regulatory requirements. With its team of dedicated professionals, the company ensures that clients receive the best service possible.

The company also understands that every business is unique and requires a tailored approach to its fire watch needs. This is why Fast Fire Watch Co provides a range of services and packages to choose from, ensuring that clients get the level of protection they need at an affordable price.

Fast Fire Watch Co is the go-to for professional fire watch services in the US. With its 24/7 availability, trained and licensed guards, and commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a leader in the industry. Contact Fast Fire Watch Co today for all your fire watch needs and experience the difference first hand.

Namrata Thakkar is a CMO of Kingdom Corp.