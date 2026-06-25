21K School launches a borderless cambridge schooling option for GCC families

21K School, India's most globally enrolled accredited online K-12 school, today launched its Global North Cohort and opened admissions for Academic Year 2026-27. The cohort is designed specifically for Indian and South Asian expatriate families living across the GCC region and offers the British Cambridge Pathway exclusively, with the new academic year batch commencing September 1, 2026.

With Cambridge IGCSE Affiliation No. IA702 and Pearson Edexcel Approved Centre No. 94883, 21K School is the only Indian-origin online school holding both internationally recognised British curriculum accreditations. The Global North Cohort offers families in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman access to live, interactive Cambridge education from home in classes of a maximum of 16 learners.

The Global North Cohort addresses a challenge unique to internationally mobile Indian and South Asian families: the disruption of a child's education when the family relocates. 21K School's latest offering ensures the same facilitator, classmates, Cambridge curriculum, and academic progression follow the child wherever the family moves. 21K School serves families in 78 countries and 500-plus cities, with over 20,000 active learners and over one million hours of live learning.

Yeshwanth Raaj Parasmal, founder and CEO, 21K School Education Private Limited, said: "For the Indian parent raising a child in Dubai, Riyadh, or London, the question is not whether to choose online education. The question is whether the online school they choose has the Cambridge accreditation, the teaching quality, and the institutional seriousness to match the ambition they hold for their child. 21K School answers all three. The Global North Cohort is our commitment to these families: our child's education will not be disrupted by where your employer sends you next."

Traditional schooling relies on forty-student classrooms, rigid schedules, and single-dimensional success measures, which are insufficient for modern learners and futile for families across borders. 21K School addresses these pain points through four differentiators unmatched by physical international schools in the GCC.

First, dual Cambridge and Pearson Edexcel accreditation at a fraction of the fees charged by leading schools in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. Second, live classes are capped at 16 learners, ensuring every facilitator knows each child's pace. Third, Asia's first certification as an International Habits of Mind Learning Community of Excellence. Fourth, the FLOWW framework measures success across seven dimensions: Academic, Health, Relationships, Career, Financial, Impact, and Spiritual and Purpose.

"What we have built for the Global North Cohort is not only an online version of a Cambridge classroom. It is a learning environment where every child is tracked individually, every facilitator is Cambridge-certified, and every live session is designed to develop the cognitive habits and character dimensions that make a young person ready for the world,” said Aruna Shetty, head of Academics, 21K School Education Private Limited.

The Global North Cohort is designed for families living in every GCC city. Live classes run in Gulf Standard Time for UAE families and Arabia Standard Time for Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, with morning and afternoon options. Seats are limited to 16 per batch. Parents should enquire early.

For admissions, visit www.21kschool.com or email admissions@21kschool.com.