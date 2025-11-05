214 underprivileged children to benefit from free pediatric heart surgeries through Aster Volunteers’ Heart2Heart Cares

Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, successfully concluded the fifth edition of ‘Heart2Heart Cares 2025’, a programme spanning the GCC and India, promoting heart health and providing life-saving support to underprivileged children in need of pediatric heart surgery.

The event, held on November 2, 2025, at Zabeel Park, Gate #5, was graced by Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman of Aster DM Healthcare; Naseera Azad, board member, Aster DM Healthcare; and Jim Jimeno, vice-consul at Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, who unveiled Aster Volunteers’ commitment to support an additional 50 pediatric cardiac surgeries, bringing the cumulative total to atleast 214 surgeries over four years.

The Mega Walk was flagged off by T.J. Wilson, executive director and group head – Governance & Corporate Affairs, Aster DM Healthcare, and Samsudheen bin Mohiyudeen, non-executive director of Aster DM Healthcare – India, symbolising the spirit of collective fitness and compassion. The event attracted over 2,500 attendees, featuring vibrant cultural performances and the participation of senior leadership from Aster DM Healthcare.

This year’s campaign saw an overwhelming nearly 32,000 global volunteer registrations, with participants engaging in walking and fitness activities to promote heart health for children. Registrants committed to activities such as walking 10,000 steps daily or burning an equivalent number of calories, protecting their heart health, raising awareness and support for the cause.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Azad Moopen said: "Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death globally, accounting for over 17.9 million deaths annually, about 31 per cent of all deaths. Congenital heart disease (CHD), which affects 1 in 100 newborns, is the most common birth defect worldwide. For children born in countries with access to quality pediatric heart care, survival and a healthy life are possible. Sadly, for 90 per cent of children born with CHD, treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable in their home countries. Through Heart2Heart Cares 2025, we are proud to extend our support to atleast 50 more children, in addition to the 164 free surgeries conducted over the past three years, continuing our mission to save young lives and give them a chance to thrive."

Through the ‘Heart2Heart Cares 2025’ initiative, Aster Volunteers is empowering communities to improve their fitness while supporting those in need. The campaign commenced on World Heart Day, September 29, 2025, and ran for a month until October 28, 2025, encouraging individuals to register online at heart2heart.astervolunteers.com and commit to the walk. The campaign witnessed remarkable engagement, predominantly from India and the GCC regions. Over the course of the month, volunteers committed to walking 10,000 steps daily or performing equivalent fitness activities, demonstrating their dedication to personal health and to welfare of underprivileged children facilitated by Aster Volunteers through the Aster DM Foundation.

The closing event at Zabeel Park was a vibrant and joyous occasion, featuring cultural performances, entertainment activities, and interactive experiences that highlighted the importance of healthy living. Participants who completed the highest number of steps during the one-month campaign as well as on the day of the finale, were recognized and awarded for their outstanding contributions, celebrating the spirit of collective effort and compassion.

Through this initiative, Aster DM Foundation and its associated hospitals will continue to provide free pediatric cardiac surgeries for atleast 50 children, furthering the organisation’s commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all.