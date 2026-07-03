200+ brands, 100+ speakers confirmed for Forex Expo Dubai 2026

Forex Expo Dubai 2026 is set to return to Dubai World Trade Centre from September 22 to 23, bringing together more than 20,000 verified traders, introducing brokers, affiliates, brokers, liquidity providers, high-net-worth individuals and financial services professionals.

The two-day event will feature more than 200 participating brands and over 100 speakers, with a programme designed around networking, client acquisition, partnerships, market insights and business growth opportunities across the trading and fintech sectors.

Confirmed participating brands include Exness, VT Markets, ADSS, ATFX, Vantage, XM, CFI, Multibank, SwissQuote, Capital.com, Plus500 and several other companies from the global trading and fintech ecosystem. The exhibitor line-up includes brokerages, fintech companies, technology providers, payment solution providers and financial services firms, reflecting the growing breadth of businesses operating across international financial markets.

The speaker agenda will bring together senior representatives from leading trading, brokerage, fintech and financial services companies. Confirmed speakers include Avraam Despoti, founder and CEO of XM; Sean Bolton, group chief operating officer of Xoala; Tien Ching, chief executive officer of ACCM; Yasaman Pazooki, chief operating officer of OPO Group; and Norayr Djerrahian, chief commercial officer of Hantec Markets. Additional speakers are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Sessions at the expo will cover market trends, platform innovation, regulatory developments, business growth strategies and emerging opportunities in trading and fintech. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet brokers and service providers directly, compare platforms and trading solutions, discover new technologies and connect with industry professionals.

The event will also feature dedicated seminars, exclusive lounges and a traders clinic offering personalised guidance for verified traders and introducing brokers. Pre-event webinars and podcasts will support wider engagement in the lead-up to the exhibition.

A Forex Gala Night will bring together the introducing broker and affiliate community for networking and industry recognition. The event will also host the Forex Expo Dubai Awards, recognising achievements, innovation, leadership and influence across the global trading sector. The attendee experience will be further supported by prize draws across all ticket categories.

Registration is available at: https://theforexexpo.com/dubai - tickets