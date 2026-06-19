10X Properties investor business meeting concludes with success, paving the way for 10X Expo 2026

10X Properties successfully hosted a private investor business meet at the Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, reinforcing its commitment to driving investment opportunities across the region. The exclusive gathering brought together investors, real estate professionals, and industry leaders from diverse backgrounds, reflecting strong confidence in Dubai’s dynamic investment landscape.

The gathering was officially inaugurated by Yaqoob Al Ali, executive director and private advisor to Sheikh Juma Al Maktoum, who highlighted the growing opportunities across Dubai and the UAE.

10X Properties extended its appreciation to esteemed dignitaries and industry leaders, including Mohamed Al Dahouri, member, Sharjah Consultative Council; Haitham Mohammed Al Raeisi, chairman, Safety and Emergency Security Association; Mohammed Ghanim Mustafa, director-general, Ras Al Khaimah Radio Authority; Fakhar Siddiqui, CEO, Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Obaid Al Maktoum; captain pilot Samir Al Hashemi – director of business development, Office of the Group of Companies of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Obaid Al Maktoum; Dr Khalifa Al Obeidli, digital media researcher at Metaverse; Dr Juma Madani, chairman of Al Matiya Investment; and Dr Hussain Yaslam Binsumad, director of Investment.

Their participation significantly contributed to the success of the event and highlighted the spirit of collaboration driving the UAE’s investment ecosystem.

Also present during the event were key professionals from 10X Group including Jasim Al Blooshi, VP sales at 10X Properties LLC; Madhuker Ganji, CTO of TENX Software Foundations LLC; Ragesh Govindan, creative head at AI & Media, White Elephant Media Production LLC ; V.S. Chandrasekharan, director at 10X advocates and Legal Consultants and V.S. Biju Kumar, regional sales director at 10X Properties LLC.

10X showcased its fully integrated ecosystem spanning Real Estate, Legal Services, Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Media, offering a seamless end-to-end solution for investors, developers, and SMEs.

From land acquisition, legal structuring, compliance, and project execution to digital transformation, AI automation, branding, and market expansion, 10X continues to support clients at every stage of their business journey.

One of the key highlights of the event was an insightful address by Al Blooshi, who presented a premium real estate portfolio valued at over Dh100 billion, comprising high-value land assets across Dubai and the six neighboring Emirates. He discussed current market opportunities, challenges, and practical solutions shaping the sector.

He emphasised how 10X Properties, in collaboration with 10X Legal Consultancy, ensures secure, transparent, and compliant deal execution, safeguarding the rights of both buyers and sellers. He also highlighted the increasing importance of Artificial Intelligence in real estate, stressing its role in improving transparency, decision-making, and future industry readiness.

Sukesh Govindan, CEO of 10X Properties stated: “Dubai continues to demonstrate its ability to lead and innovate. The overwhelming response to this event reinforces strong investor confidence, and we remain committed to creating lasting value for our investors and partners in the region.”