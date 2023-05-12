1,000 entries, 16 winners, and smiles galore; Naeem Art Challenge held at Al Naeem Mall celebrates a memorable International Family Day in RAK

Over 1,000 children from various schools participated in the event, which was organised in association with Biori Management Consulting Services, a division of House of Biori LLC

In celebration of International Family Day, Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Naeem Mall hosted a creative art challenge for children 'Naeem Art Challenge' on May 6. Over 1,000 children from various schools participated in the event, which was organised in association with Biori Management Consulting Services, a division of House of Biori LLC. The event aimed to provide children with an opportunity for expression through art and to encourage quality bonding time with friends and families. The children depicted hope, courage, and compassion through their imaginative artwork.

A panel of six jury members selected the top 16 entries as the winners of the Naeem Art Challenge. The event also saw the participation of children of determination from the Sharjah City of Humanitarian Services who received special gifts for their creative contributions. All participant entries are displayed at a designated area on the ground floor within the mall for viewing by mall visitors.

Ahmed Essa Ahmed Al Naeem expressed his pleasure in hosting the art challenge, saying that they were able to experience the essence of family time together. He also acknowledged that the event provided children with a platform to express their ideas about hope, compassion, and courage through their artwork. The event was inclusive and included special guests from the Sharjah City of Humanitarian Services.

Along with the art challenge, children and families also enjoyed several other engaging activities such as Giant Jenga, Maxi Foot Darts, XO on the ground, amongst many others creating a memorable experience for the entire family. The art challenge also awarded the school for maximum entries with a trophy at a special ceremony during the grand reopening of the mall on May 20. The event provided a platform for future artists to showcase their talent and encouraged freedom of expression through art.