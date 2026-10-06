100 UAE students recognised for mathematics achievements at Cuemath Parent Summit in Dubai

Cuemath recognised 100 UAE students for mathematics achievements at its Parent Summit 2026, themed “The Future of Math Education”, at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Students and parents celebrated annual achievements and explored mathematical capabilities for an AI-driven world.

Awards included 56 distinctions in school mathematics, 27 in national competition and 17 in international competition; 16 students received MathFit Rising Star special mentions for effort and progress.

Achievements spanned school examinations, national assessments, the UK Junior Mathematical Challenge, SOF International Mathematics Olympiad, Math Kangaroo, World Maths Championship and Germany’s Mathematik-Olympiade.

Grade 4 student Revaan Birla ranked first worldwide in SOF’s Olympiad, reaching 99,499 registered schools across 72 countries. Grade 6 student Maahi Batra secured national gold and first place at Germany’s Mathematik-Olympiade, competing in German despite it not being her first language. Grade 7 student Hritika Somani secured two golds at the Mathematik-Olympiade in Frankfurt; Grade 4 student Krishiv Binoi Nair won Math Kangaroo gold, among more than six million participants across 90 countries.

Manan Khurma, founder and CEO of Cuemath, said: "Parent Summit celebrates what we call being ‘MathFit’ — developing a child’s ability to reason, persevere and feel genuinely at ease with numbers. True mathematical capability isn't just about speed or memorisation; it is about building the mental stamina to tackle unfamiliar challenges with confidence. Seeing so many of our UAE students excel across school, national and global stages proves that when effort and curiosity are nurtured, mathematical potential is truly limit-free."

Pooja Purohit, Cuemath tutor, said: "Online learning involves weeks of consistent, quiet focus from a child. The Parent Summit is meaningful because it brings that journey into the light. Hearing their name recognised in front of their families validates those hours of perseverance and builds a proud, confident mindset."

Cuemath’s pre-event “Teach-It-Back” contest invited all summit participants to explain any maths concept in a two-minute video, emphasising teaching as a sign of being MathFit. Winners received Dh1,000 in cash prizes, announced at the summit.

"This event celebrated our students’ achievements and how engaging mathematics develops skills beyond the classroom. Seeing the enthusiasm of the students and the pride of their families was incredibly rewarding,” said Asma Mohamed, partnerships & community engagement manager, Cuemath Middle East.

Shalav Kumar, parent of Nevaeh Halder Kumar, who placed first among 67 students from KG to Grade 10, said: "It was wonderful to see an event that made math so engaging and hands-on for kids of every age — a truly well-organised experience that brought out the best in every young presenter."

Nevaeh added: "It was so much fun teaching everyone about data and graphs — I can't wait to be part of this contest next year!"