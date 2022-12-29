Сybersecurity work search queries increase 104 per cent in UAE

The UAE is a country where the opportunity to work has become much easier, attracting highly qualified specialists from various fields

The one area that is particularly popular is information technology, especially when it comes to work from home opportunities.So, Qrator Labs, a DDoS mitigation service provider and an expert in the continuous availability of Internet resources, made a study on the job market. The data was collected based on Semrush, SaaS online visibility platform, from August 2020 to August 2022 in the UAE.

At the moment, the Dubai government is successfully campaigning to attract working professionals to the emirate, there is a surge of professionals expected from search data analysed by Qrator Labs: 'Golden visa UAE' search request has still one of the highest interest with 12,669 searches monthly, as well as 'working visa in UAE price' request has grown by 400 per cent.

The first reason for the boom in vacancies — In October, the UAE lowered the wage requirements for obtaining golden visas for skilled workers. Since then, Amer Center has been issuing about 30-40 golden visas daily. From 2019 to 2022, over 151,600 golden visas have been issued according to the GDRFA. This number is now expected to increase significantly.

So, 'online work in UAE' interest has grown from September 2021 by 84.6 per cent, proving it’s still the most convenient way for IT employees to make their work.

Cybersecurity, as a part of the IT spector, has become far more popular in 2022 globally and specifically in the UAE. There are many factors behind this trend, related to cybersecurity attack risks and the development of an elaborated approach to security at all levels. From August 2020 to August 2022, cybersecurity work search queries jumped 104 per cent in the UAE.

The top three vacancies people are searching for in the UAE in the cybersecurity space include software developer, network engineer and DevOps engineer.

The positions with the most significant search growth year over year are: DevOps engineer (88.2 per cent growth in Google searches), network engineer (23.1 per cent growth in Google searches), and machine learning engineer. The latter jumped 1,000 per cent.

The number of job requests for one of the positions — which is Go Developer — dropped during the last two years by 80 per cent among applicants in the UAE.

Having this in mind, the UAE is searching for qualified programmers, web developers, and designers. Maxim Beloenko, VP — global sales, said: "The UAE is a market with a continuously developing cybersecurity industry and steadily growing level of professionals joining multinational and national companies. The new approach of hiring specialists who will become innovators is a great chance to take the field to a new level, making the UAE a centre of attraction."

Now with the extended Golden Visa scheme, qualified professionals can obtain long-term residence permits.

