Dream Island set to open region's first physical scratch card stores
The cash-winning platform continues to entice new and experienced users by opening two offline shops at Abu Dhabi International Airport
There has been a rise in the popularity of gaming platforms globally over the last couple of years. The Middle East has also witnessed an increase in this area as more and more people participate on these platforms. One such shining example is Dream Island platform (app and website), enjoyed by over 1 million local users for its various socially rewarding games and smooth user experience. Now, the Dream Island project is expanding to offline shops inside Abu Dhabi International Airport in two different locations on June 1. These will be the UAE's first scratch cards stores in the whole region.
With that being said, the immersive platform has been operating for over a year in the UAE that allows individuals to earn additional dirhams by playing a range of online games. Dream Island is a cash winning platform that not only promises cash prizes up to AED 10 million but also guarantees a lot of fun. The rules and prizes of different Dream Island games vary, as do the prize amounts. The platform's continual state of change is one of the elements fueling Dream Island's growth. A carousel of interesting deals, limited-time rewards, and an active social media presence have incentivised players to keep checking in to see what's new. The online platform operates a secure money transaction process whenever users recharge their balance to play any of their online games. When a player logs into their account, they are asked to input information within an online platform to put funds on their account to play. Each time the user wins a reward, the funds for their winnings will be sent into the same account. The platform (website & app) is easy to use and can be downloaded on any device.
What's new
Dream Island is opening its first scratch cards stores in the UAE and the whole of GCC. The stores will be located at two different locations at Abu Dhabi airports. The first one being Skypark, close to the airport pass office, and the second one at arrival hall, opposite to Etisalat counter. Visitors can try their luck with the scratch cards and win up to AED 1 million. The stores will include four different categories of themed scratch cards: '2 Win', 'Khamsa wa Khamiss', 'Find the fortune' and 'Lucky 7'. "No matter how advanced and successful an e-commerce site is; it is impossible to recreate the real-world experience of talking to an expert salesperson face to face or trying out a product in person," explained a spokesperson.
Moreover, the newly opened store is also offering visitors with an unmissable promotion, wherein if the user buys any two scratch cards, they get one scratch card '2win' for free. Dream Island is also offering its new users a free Hulm (virtual scratch card) with a guaranteed prize and a welcome bonus of AED 111 for a smooth start to a dream island journey.
One of the most enthralling aspect about the gaming platform is its mission to be a socially rewarding platform. Going beyond other online lottery games in the region, Dream Island offers an entire network of easy-to-play, easy-to-win activities which are liked by the users. As the success of the platform continues to rise in the UAE, Dream Island is poised to expand its reach in the coming years and thrill its users more than ever with its amazing games and promotions.
For more information, visit www.dreamisland.ai