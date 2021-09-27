Enjoy a fun-nite dance party at Dubai's IMG Worlds of Adventure on Sept 30
Entry ticket to the event costs Dh125.
IMG Worlds of Adventure will be presenting the spectacular and entertaining Fun-Nite dance party on September 30, 2021. IMG is back with a fun-filled dance night featuring a dance face-off competition, and DJ spin-offs. Guest will dance the night away to exhilarating music, with specially formulated signature majestic mocktails and exclusive Fun-Nite retail offers. Tickets are available for Dh125, which is an amazing deal for everyone to enjoy the fun-filled evening and is open to everyone.
This dazzling evening featuring live music and beats provided by DJ Darryl Rees will be followed by a dance competition involving three teams competing in street style and other genres for spectacular prizes. Entertainment quotient will be all time high as there will be various performances throughout the park during this evening.
In addition, guests can enjoy thrilling rides, shop in retail outlets, and dine at IMG's F&B restaurants and carts. The atmosphere will be decorated in a way that improves moods and provides an interactive experience. It's the perfect place to spend an unforgettable night dancing away with the IMG Fun-Nite.
Rules and regulations outlined by the DHA will apply to the event. We have already taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our guests. It has been IMG's policy to practice sanitization, social distancing, and overall safety.
All you need to know:
> Entrance ticket is Dh125 (includes VAT) for the Fun-Nite event
> The event will take place from 8pm to 12 midnight on September 30
> Tickets for the event can be purchased at the ticketing counters at the park entrance.
> Kids up to 1.05 m height can enter the park for free
