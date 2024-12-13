‘Your Trophy Home’ in Singapore’s Iconic Waterfront Skyline

Pictures courtesy:(Artist’s impressions are intellectual properties owned by Perennial Holdings)

Ever dreamed of a place where sea breeze and breathtaking skyline views meet luxury at every turn? What if your home could be a true “Trophy” Home — an iconic address that combines sustainability, sophistication, and unparalleled design? Enter Skywaters Residences, the ultimate on the waterfront luxury homes in Singapore.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of downtown Singapore and offering sweeping views of the South China Sea, Skywaters Residences is more than just a home — it is a testament to premium living. Designed to redefine urban luxury, this iconic development combines opulent residences with unparalleled work, play, and leisure spaces, creating a seamless and sophisticated lifestyle. At 305 metres, the 63 storey high Skywaters Residences is the tallest integrated mixed-use skyscraper in Singapore and amongst thew few prized supertall skyscrapers in the world.

Every detail of Skywaters Residences has been meticulously crafted to elevate your living experience, incorporating state-of-the-art amenities and refined interiors that reflect the pinnacle of style and comfort. At the same time, sustainability is at the core of its design, setting new benchmarks in green building technology. With a focus on eco-conscious living, the project employs sustainable materials like engineered bamboo and zero-waste terracotta, alongside energy-efficient systems, aiming for the prestigious Green Mark Platinum certification from Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority.

A collaboration between Singapore-based DCA Architects and the renowned Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), Skywaters Residences is currently in its foundation stage and is envisioned for completion in 2028. This one-of-a-kind mixed-use development offers a harmonious blend of visionary living, innovative design, and a commitment to sustainability, ensuring it stands as a ‘Trophy Home’ that perfectly balances luxury with responsibility.

What Makes Skywaters Residences a ‘Trophy Home’ in the luxury market

Singapore has always held global appeal as a hub for work, play, and high living. With its globally respected passport, incredible shopping districts, Michelin-star dining, and iconic attractions like Gardens by the Bay and the Singapore Grand Prix, the city is built for those who want it all. Skywaters Residences builds on this allure by offering an exclusive

selection of residential units that are both rare and highly desirable, appealing to global citizens and Nationals and Permanent Residents of Switzerland, United States of America, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway and the discerning few.

Chetan D. Narain, President and CEO of Narains Luxury Properties India

Chetan D. Narain, President and CEO of Narains Luxury Properties India, shares his insights into the allure of Skywaters Residences and why Narains Luxury Properties was selected to represent this extraordinary project. “The developers had a strategic, long-term vision that aligned with our approach to the luxury market. They valued exclusivity over a high-volume approach, and this resonated with us,” he explains. “When it comes to high-value luxury homes, we let the property speak to those who seek it.”

A thoughtful approach to luxury sales

Narain’s approach to luxury real estate emphasises authenticity over flashy tactics. He puts it best: “Luxury properties are bought, not sold. Like a Rolls-Royce or a Rolex, they are items of desire that individuals seek when the timing aligns with their aspirations.”

As Narain states: “Singapore offers unmatched business opportunities and a charm that stands out globally. Skywaters Residences will appeal to families and individuals looking to own both a ‘Family Office’ and a ‘Trophy Home’ in a location that symbolises a clean image, sophistication and prestige.”

Luxury Living Spaces and Transparent Pricing

Skywaters Residences offers a curated selection of living spaces, from stylish three-bedroom and four-bedroom units to expansive penthouses and sky villas, each thoughtfully designed to deliver unparalleled comfort and elegance. Skywaters Residences is an iconic symbol of prestige and in a league of its own, ensuring a lifestyle that perfectly aligns with your status.

Three and Four-bedroom Units

Spanning 2,217sqft to 3,875sqft and spread across levels 35 to 56, the three- and four-bedroom units provide a versatile yet lavish living experience. With prices starting from SGD$10.5 million to SGD$33 million, these thoughtfully designed homes are perfect for families or professionals looking for a harmonious balance of functionality and luxury in the heart of Singapore.

Four- and Five-bedroom Deluxe

For those who value both space and sophistication, the Four and Five Bedroom Deluxe residences offer an exquisite blend of luxury and practicality. Ranging from 5,210 to 6,512 sqft and located on the upper floors, these expansive homes are tailored for families who desire privacy and room to live, entertain, and relax, offering exceptional luxury with breathtaking views of the South China sea.

Penthouse and Sky Villas

When it comes to ultimate luxury, the Penthouses and Sky Villas set an unparalleled standard. Exclusive penthouses range from 7,761sqft to 10,882sqft, while the Sky Villas offer palatial spaces between 18,331sqft and 18,792sqft, located on the highest floors for a life quite literally at the top. With prices starting from SGD$48 million, these trophy homes feature stunning design and vistas that sweep over the city skyline and beyond. They are the epitome of luxurious living, crafted for those who seek nothing but the best.

The Developer

Skywaters Residences is proudly developed by a consortium led by Perennial Holdings Pte Ltd, an integrated real estate developer, healthcare owner, and manager, headquartered in Singapore, with presence in 16 cities in China, Malaysia, and Indonesia. For more information, visit www.perennialholdings.com.

Email: Luxury.NLPI@gmail.com