YOUNIIQUE celebrates the people behind every milestone through corporate gifting in Dubai

Progress is never achieved alone. Every milestone is shaped by the visionaries who dare to begin, the teams who bring ideas to life, the partners who build trust, and the communities that make growth possible. Behind every success story are countless contributions that shape the journey forward.

That belief became the starting point of YOUNIIQUE’s journey in Dubai in 2023, when Hamsaraj Shetty and Ankur Sharma set out to redefine corporate gifting. Their conviction was simple: in a city built on ambition, trust, and lasting relationships, the way a company says thank you matters just as much as what it says. For them, every gift was an opportunity to celebrate people, recognise achievements, and build meaningful connections.

In just over two years, that vision has grown into a trusted name in corporate gifting, with more than 85,000 gift sets delivered. YOUNIIQUE has curated over 2,500 bespoke hampers, served more than 85 corporate clients, and reached recipients across 11 countries.

Gifting in the UAE has always been deeply connected to the spirit of “karam”— the Arabic tradition of generosity and hospitality. Rooted in values of respect, appreciation, and meaningful connections, this tradition has evolved alongside the UAE’s growth, finding a place in today’s corporate world through thoughtful and personalised gifting.

In Dubai's diverse business landscape, thoughtful gifting has become a way to express appreciation, build trust, and strengthen lasting relationships. Every thoughtful gift reflects the region's enduring tradition of generosity and respect.

This understanding continues to shape everything YOUNIIQUE creates. Every project begins by understanding the brand, occasion, and purpose. From niche packaging and hand-finished details to carefully selected elements, every creation is thoughtfully designed to reflect the meaning behind the moment.

Because every achievement has people behind it. And those people deserve to be celebrated in a way that is truly memorable.

For more information, visit: https://youniique.ae/