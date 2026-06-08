World Cup stars join Ruby Family Office-backed King’s Cup draft

The King’s Cup Soccer tournament is set to attract another wave of international football stars as preparations continue for the highly anticipated King’s Cup Draft scheduled for the end of July.

Backed by Ruby Family Office, the King’s Cup has quickly emerged as one of the world’s most ambitious football entertainment concepts, bringing together football legends, celebrity athletes, influencers, entertainers and global personalities in a unique sporting spectacle.

This year’s draft is expected to feature a world-class lineup of football icons, including Gonzalo Higuaín, Javier Saviola, Juan Sebastián Verón and Mustapha Hadji, alongside several other internationally recognised football stars. Their participation is expected to further elevate an event that is already attracting growing interest from fans, sponsors and media partners worldwide.

The previous edition featured football greats such as John Terry, Franck Ribéry, David Silva, Paul Scholes and Roberto Carlos, helping establish the King’s Cup as a premier destination for legendary players and global sporting personalities.

Teams participating in this year’s draft include Red Rock Royals (Dubai), BW Saints (India), Odisha Kings FC (India), Clear Water Knights (USA), Betlife Angels (Slovakia), AIG Fab Stars (United Kingdom), KheloYar Giants (United Kingdom) and Ignite Emperors (South Africa).

Each team will have the opportunity to draft football legends, celebrity athletes, influencers and special guest personalities, creating a distinctive blend of competition and entertainment. Behind the tournament is a vision that extends far beyond football.

Before launching the King’s Cup, Lina Lim Sy and her family were actively involved in charitable initiatives and humanitarian work aimed at supporting communities and individuals in need. Through years of philanthropic efforts, they recognised the opportunity to expand their impact by leveraging the global appeal of sport.

Football, with its ability to unite people across cultures, languages and borders, became the ideal platform. That vision ultimately led to the creation of the King’s Cup, a global concept that combines football, entertainment and philanthropy.

By bringing together football legends, celebrities, athletes and influencers, the tournament aims not only to entertain audiences but also to create meaningful social impact through community engagement and charitable initiatives.

Supporting this vision is Ruby Family Office, founded by Lina Lim Sy. Operating across multiple sectors and international markets, the family office focuses on connecting capital, innovation and strategic opportunities while supporting initiatives that generate both economic and social value.

Through the King’s Cup, Ruby Family Office continues to demonstrate its commitment to using sport as a platform for global connection, youth engagement and community development. Foundation visits, outreach programmes, gala events and fan experiences are expected to form a key part of the wider tournament ecosystem.

As anticipation builds ahead of the July draft, the King’s Cup continues to strengthen its position as one of the most exciting emerging football properties in the world, bringing together legendary players, global personalities and communities through a shared passion for the game and its potential to drive positive change.