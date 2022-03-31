Uniting the world through food, one plate at a time
Dubai
Cuisines, much like languages, will differ from country to country in structure and anatomy. Like certain words and phrases, cuisines can be complex or divinely simple. Food, like the written word, is its own form of communication. Breaking down a dish not only reveals its flavor but tells a unique story of an individual's heritage and present reality. You may speak different languages, dress different, sing a different song, or belong to a different place, a plate of food cooked with love welcomes all: like a universal language of love and respect.
Shan Foods, an iconic culinary brand, aims to celebrate these differences by uniting cuisines from across the world on the same table. Ramadan is the perfect time to showcase this unity of rituals for Muslims from across the world to build spirituality and connectivity with the ethos of kindness and inclusivity. In togetherness, there is nothing more magical than breaking bread and relishing the comfort of a home-cooked meal that allows you to cherish the true value of love and family.
Muslims, spiritually bound by the same religion, are by no means alike when it comes to how they experience the month of Ramadan. The more you explore countries, families, and rituals, the more you discover the unique flame within each one of them. On its road to uniting cultures through cuisines from around the world, Shan not only chose to highlight what makes us all unique but also discovered the magic of what brings us all together in the most simplistic and universal way.
So, it doesn't matter if you're sitting around a table in Africa awaiting your mother's Shakshuka, or in anticipation of a Kabsa at a restaurant in the Middle East, or simply standing by the roadside watching the humble samosa being prepared in Pakistan:, Shan Foods found a way to connect each of these moments by acknowledging their uniqueness yet allowing us to celebrate what ties us together.
Different nationalities and countries segment society by the way people behave. Recognizing that we live in a divided world that keeps getting more polarized, Shan foods has a simple yet poignant message. While the world divides us, food unites us. So, for a moment let's stop trying to figure out where you belong and instead focus on the simple pleasures of finding your fellow Pakora lover, enjoying authentic Biryani with a friend, indulging in the warm aroma of Khao suey with your family or digging into Peri Peri bites while watching a movie alone. This Ramadan let's keep the spirit of togetherness lit and share kindness, love and acceptance with platters made from authentic flavors of Shan foods.
