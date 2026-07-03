Uniqus Consultech opens Doha office, expanding ME presence

Uniqus Consultech, an AI and tech-enabled global consulting company that specialises in accounting and reporting consulting (ARC), governance, risk and compliance (GRC), sustainability and climate consulting, tech consulting, and valuations, inaugurated its office in Doha.

The new office expands Uniqus’ Middle East presence and positions the firm to serve organisations across Qatar as the country navigates an increasingly complex and fast-moving business and risk environment.

The Doha office will serve organisations across Qatar’s private and public sectors, including government-linked enterprises, family-owned businesses, and multinationals operating in the region. The company’s advisory offering will focus on financial reporting, finance operations, internal controls, internal audit, valuations, sustainability, technology-and AI.

Qatar presents three distinct demand drivers for specialised consulting. First, there is a structural gap in accounting and reporting advisory across the market. Large global audit firms face independence conflicts or limited depth in providing advisory services serving the finance function, creating a direct entry point for a specialist firm.

Second, the regulatory landscape is intensifying, with the Qatar Central Bank, the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority, and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority pushing organisations toward stronger governance, internal controls, and risk frameworks, fueling demand for enterprise risk management, internal audit, and compliance advisory.

Third, Qatar’s public and private sectors are investing heavily in digital transformation and AI adoption, creating sustained demand for technology-forward advisory partners with genuine domain depth across the finance and risk functions.

Jamil Khatri, co-founder and CEO of Uniqus, commented, "Qatar is critical in our four-market GCC strategy spanning Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. It is a market with a clear gap in specialist advisory. Our deep domain experience, AI and technology platforms, and integrated global delivery model position us well to serve the market. We are already partnering with several large companies in Qatar, and an office presence lays the foundation for us to scale our operations significantly."

Dinesh Jangid, regional managing partner leading Uniqus’ Middle East operations, added: "Many businesses in Qatar, particularly family-owned enterprises, have ambitious growth plans, but their finance and risk management infrastructure has not kept pace. There is a clear and urgent need to upgrade these foundations, whether they are preparing for an IPO, entering a new regulatory environment, or responding to investor expectations on sustainability. Our Doha office is set up to address exactly that."

Several structural elements of Uniqus’ model, such as no audit conflicts, an integrated global delivery model, along with its investments in a suite of AI services and proprietary AI assets, allow it to provide differentiated solutions. Proprietary technology platforms like Reporting UniVerse, Risk UniVerse, ESG UniVerse, and AI UniVerse address reporting, risk, sustainability, and technology workflows, enabling tech-led transformation across finance, risk, internal controls, and compliance functions.