Understanding inequity is the first step to closing the cancer care gap
Dubai
Worldwide, cancer continues to take 10 million lives per year, though a third of all cases are preventable and another third are treatable if detected early and treated. Yet, despite these facts, many patients do not have access to the medical attention and care they need. That's why this year, World Cancer Day is taking place under the theme 'Close the Care Gap'.
Cancer begins when cells in the body start to grow out of control. If left untreated, the cancer progresses onto metastatic stages, extending beyond its origin and spreading throughout the body. As it does, the cancer destroys normal tissues, invades blood and lymphatic vessels and disseminates to other organs, developing into secondary tumors or "metastases", eventually leading to death if untreated.
With regular screenings to ensure early diagnosis, patients can receive vital treatment and highly increase their chances of beating the disease. That's why equitable access to cancer care is vital. Sadly, even though we live in a time of awe-inspiring advancements in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, many patients across the region are unable to access the medical care they need, often due to affordability or to the fact that they live in remote areas.
Recognizing inequity is the first step to changing things to the better. In healthcare, inequality refers to the uneven distribution of resources. Inequity, however, means unjust, avoidable differences in care or outcomes. This means that providing everyone with equal resources is not the solution to closing the cancer care gap. What is needed is equity - which is giving everyone what they need to bring them up to the same level of care.
Raising awareness about inequity in cancer care, spreading the word, advocating for action and making a social change are just a few examples of getting involved and moving the needle. At an organizational level, Pfizer is working to deliver its breakthrough medications to those who need it most through its Patient Access Programs across Africa and the Middle East - with more than 30 programs in 11 countries across the region, so far, they supported the lives of over 4,500 patients suffering from various oncology, inflammatory and rare diseases.
For instance, thanks to an innovative collaboration between Pfizer and healthcare data science companies are sharing the cost of care for eligible patients struggling financially to ensure that they receive the lifesaving treatment they need.
But to beat cancer, the healthcare industry needs to go beyond disease treatment. It is critical, particularly for those at risk, that preventive measures are taken to reduce the chances of getting cancer.
In fact, some breast cancers are thought to be hereditary, caused by abnormal genes passed from parent to child. Several inherited genetic mutations are linked to breast cancer, with BRCA1 and BRCA2 being the most studied and most common. With genetic testing, breast cancer patients can identify if their cancer is the result of a genetic mutation. This can enable patients to inform family members at potential risk, encouraging preventive measures among them.
Thanks to innovative research and development, improved diagnostics and new treatments, there is every hope that cancer patients can beat the disease, if diagnosed early and given access to quality care. This year, let's join forces to #CloseTheCareGap.
Visit Us : https://www.worldcancerday.org/why-cancer