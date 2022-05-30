Unbeatable Quality

POCO reaches new heights with the launch of apex flagship POCO F4 GT

POCO, a popular technology brand among the world's young techies, launched in the UAE its latest flagship POCO F4 GT smartphone, heralding the apex of power, along with POCO Watch — the brand’s first-ever AIoT products.

Living up to its potential, POCO F4 GT delivers an impressively apex performance with a flagship 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, backed by a sophisticated LiquidCool Technology 3.0, a flat AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, magnetic pop-up triggers, and topped off by 120W HyperCharge. In addition, the new POCO Watch, which has more than 100 fitness modes built in, a 24-hour heart rate tracker and a battery life of up to 14 days, is designed for fitness lovers who care about their personal health and well-being.

POCO F4 GT

With a flagship 4nm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 processor and an octa-core processor running at 3.0 GHz, POCO F4 GT is sure to win over the tech savvy youth, especially hardcore gamers. The mighty android chipset increases CPU performance by 20 per cent and GPU performance by up to 50 per cent. Meanwhile, POCO F4 GT offers a fully-fledged LPDDR5 RAM with up to 6400Mbps for shorter load times, along with an upgraded UFS 3.1 ROM.

The true test for a mobile gaming smartphone is heat management. Requiring a small device to run for extended periods can lead to poor performance. For this reason, POCO F4 GT is equipped with the latest LiquidCool Technology 3.0, one of the most advanced cooling systems in the industry. The 4,860mm² dual VC cooling system manages to bring down high temperatures, culminating from a powerful machine optimized to run intense gaming sessions.

To feed the power, POCO F4 GT boasts POCO’s first 120W HyperCharge and a 4,700mAh big battery, which can be fully charged in 17 minutes. And if gamers need more juice in mid-game, POCO F4 GT can replenish its battery to 100 per cent in only 27 minutes. Not only does POCO F4 GT sport rapid recharge times, the battery’s lifespan can be optimally preserved as a benefit of its AdaptiveCharge feature. This feature prevents the battery from overcharging in the critical 80 per cent to 100 per cent charge range throughout the night.

Magnetic triggers pop up, standing tall in preparation for battle. The setup has surpassed expectations. The unique levitating magnetic pop-up triggers, able to handle 1.5 million times press, have been tested on more than 100 popular games. This ensures unbeatable stability, responsiveness and durability. To attain a more premium gaming experience, the CyberEngine, one of the best linear motor available on the android smartphone, offers more ranges of vibration. POCO F4 GT is ready for whatever users may throw at it, not only for the extended sessions of mobile gaming also in daily use. When out of gaming mode, the triggers can also be used as a shortcut for quick access on the go, such as a shortcut to activate camera, screen recording or flashlight.

At the press of a button, users can turn on the screen to be floored by POCO’s latest 6.67-inch flat AMOLED and 10-bit TrueColor display, which when combined with the responsive 480Hz touch sampling rate and the up to 120Hz refresh rate, makes the screen come to life. Whether gaming or streaming shows, the true-to-life color spectrum leaps from the screen. POCO F4 GT also works to simultaneously maintain color accuracy in low-light settings while using high-frequency PWM dimming to protect its users’ eyes during marathon screen time sessions. POCO F4 GT's display has set and matched 15 display performance records from Display Mate and is rated as A+ screen.

True to its nature as an apex of power, POCO is adding one more service to its list of inaugural features for the latest device. Users can enjoy the premium after-sales service, which offering one-time free screen repair service during the first six months after purchase. In addition, YouTube Premium will come pre-installed on POCO F4 GT. To sweeten the deal, customers can enjoy YouTube Premium for up to two months free. That means two months of ad-free, offline viewing, and uninterrupted access to video and music content across the Youtube platform.

First POCO Watch

POCO Watch is the go-to choice for fitness enthusiasts looking to bring out their style and personality. With a variety of distinct colours available, POCO Watch is a cool, yet effective way to track their health. The 1.6-inch AMOLED touch display and an ultra-slim bezel lights up the screen in stunning clarity. Wearers can also stand out with more than 100 customisable watch faces. POCO Watch is more than just a fashion statement, however; it’s all about health and fitness.

To better track your fitness progress, for example, your vitals on trail runs or capturing the moment you summit a mountain, the Multi-system GPS offers greater accuracy while using one of the more than 100 exercise modes that come installed on POCO Watch. It can also detect when a user is doing a variety of activities from running on a treadmill to taking a walk outside. In conjunction with sleep monitoring function, POCO Watch monitors blood oxygen levels during sleep. Along with these functions, users can learn how best to adjust their routine for their lifestyle by POCO Watch.

POCO Watch does all this, powered by a battery that can last up to 14 days. That means it can handle all the box jumps, laps around the park, or afternoon naps. When POCO Watch's battery runs low, simply plug it into the easy-to-carry magnetic charger and be ready for the next adventure.

