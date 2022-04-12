Uganda Tourism Board launches new destination brand in UAE as a priority international market
Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) launched the new brand - Explore Uganda, The Pearl of Africa, in Dubai with the presence of Tom Butime, Uganda's Cabinet Minister of Tourism
On the 30th of March, 2022, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), the government of Uganda's destination marketing organization, launched its new destination brand Explore Uganda, The Pearl of Africa, as part of a tourism and media event held at the Sheraton Jumeriah Beach Resort in Dubai. The launch was conducted in the presence of the honorable Tom Butime, Uganda's Cabinet Minister for Tourism, and resulted in the United Arab Emirates becoming the first international market to experience the launch of Uganda's new and improved brand.
The extravagant open air evening event saw an impressive turnout with more than 90 key industry stakeholders, professionals, media and travel bloggers flocking from around the Emirates and GCC countries, to learn more about the intriguing destination that is Uganda.
Speaking at the launch and heading a delegation of tourism officials and key professionals from the Ugandan tourism industry, the Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, the Honorable Tom R Butime said: "Uganda is extremely excited to launch our revitalized brand and travel offering to the world, and we are thrilled to do that here in Dubai, where the UAE and surrounding Gulf States are a priority tourism market for Uganda. Through our continuous promotional efforts in the region and participation in Expo 2020 Dubai over the last six months, we have developed the necessary networks and offerings to ensure Uganda is positioned as a top holiday destination for travelers from the UAE and GCC seeking meaningful and unique once in a life time experiences."
Ms. Lilly Ajarova, Chief Executive Office, Uganda Tourism Board added: "The new brand promise seeks to re-emphasize Uganda's rare and precious range of tourism attractions that can all be found in one destination and based on pillars of sustainability, clarity, consistency, collaboration and empowerment. To this end we are targeting travellers, rather than tourists, that are ready to explore Uganda based on their own personal interests".
Uganda is home to an array of bucket list experiences that in combination can't be experienced in any other one country on earth. These include the Big 5 (Elephant, Rhino, Buffalo, Lion and Leopard) safari experiences, mountain gorilla trekking, chimpanzee trekking, river cruises at the source of the Nile River and a myriad of action-adventure activities such as white-water rafting, bungy jumping and mountaineering to name just a few.
In addition to the launch of the new promotional video by Minister Butime, the event also featured traditional dancing, Ugandan coffee tasting, a talk show discussion with Dubai residents that have previously visited Uganda, and the announcement of three influential content creators that have been nominated as Uganda Goodwill Travel Ambassadors, and will visit Uganda in the coming months to showcase the best that Uganda has to offer.
Uganda has exceptional direct flight connectivity between Uganda and the UAE, with Uganda's national airline, Ugandan Airlines flying 4 flights a week from Dubai, in addition to Emirates flying 5 times a week and flydubai operating daily flights from Dubai, and Air Arabia operating daily flights from Sharjah. Using the wide variety of carriers and flight options available, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), has been launching a number of partnerships and activations in the region to ensure UAE and Gulf travelers enjoy meaningful holiday experiences in the stunning Pearl of Africa. Special holiday packages have also been created just in time for Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr holidays and for throughout the summer season.