UAE launches Thai Select’s Culinary Trail ahead of 2025 festival

What makes a Thai dish truly authentic? This November, the UAE is set to find out. Thai Select — Thailand’s global certification for genuine Thai cuisine is launching “Tastes of Thailand: The Road to the Festival”, a dynamic pre-festival digital campaign that highlights the UAE’s most authentic Thai dining destinations ahead of the highly anticipated Thai Select Festival 2025.

Thai Select is an international certification issued by the Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, awarded only to restaurants that demonstrate authentic Thai flavours, traditional cooking techniques, and the warm hospitality that defines Thailand’s culinary identity. This year, certified restaurants across the UAE step into the spotlight as the region prepares for one of its most exciting cultural food celebrations.

A culinary trail across the UAE

From November 18 to November 27, the UAE transforms into a digital tasting journey. More than 30 influencers across food, travel, and lifestyle will visit Thai Select–certified restaurants throughout the Emirates, documenting signature dishes, chef stories, authentic interiors, and the cultural elements that earned each venue its certification.

Each visit will capture a hero dish that reflects true Thai flavours, highlight a meaningful cultural or culinary detail — whether a chef’s heritage, a traditional recipe, or Thai-inspired design and lead viewers toward the excitement of the upcoming festival. All content will unify under the campaign hashtag #RoadToThaiSelectFestival2025, inviting the public to follow along.

Celebrating culture, community, and authenticity

More than a promotional initiative, the campaign strengthens the cultural connection between the UAE and Thailand. By encouraging residents to explore Thai Select restaurants ahead of the festival, it deepens appreciation for authentic Thai cuisine and the stories behind it.

“These restaurants reflect the true taste of Thailand,” said Pitichai Ratananaka, director of Thai Trade Centre Dubai (DITP).

“Through this campaign, we aim to bring people on a journey of genuine Thai flavours leading up to the festival. This initiative not only showcases the excellence of our certified restaurants across the UAE but also strengthens cultural ties and highlights Thailand’s culinary soft power. We invite everyone to follow the journey, enjoy our cuisine, and join us at the Thai Select Festival 2025.”

The festival awaits

The digital trail builds towards the grand celebration: Thai Select Festival 2025, taking place from November 28–30, 2025 at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, with free entry for all visitors.

Guests can expect an immersive cultural experience featuring authentic Thai food, live performances, cooking demonstrations, artisanal retail, and a rich showcase of Thai Select–certified restaurants from across the UAE.

Follow the journey

Food lovers across the country are invited to join the culinary trail on Instagram via @thaitradecenterdubai, explore Thai Select restaurants across the Emirates, and experience the region’s biggest celebration of Thai culture and cuisine at the festival weekend.