Tiger Food expands to UAE in strategic partnership with Abreco Trading

Tiger Food Ingredients (P) Ltd, a legacy Indian brand with more than four decades of excellence in the food industry, has announced its official entry into the UAE market as part of its strategic Middle East expansion. The company has appointed Abreco Trading LLC as its exclusive distributor in the UAE, marking a significant milestone in its global growth journey.

Known for its premium range of value-added products — including chai drops, natural liquid food colours, and liquid seasonings — Tiger Food has been a symbol of trust, taste, and quality for generations. The brand’s UAE entry aims to cater to the region’s diverse culinary landscape, offering products that elevate food and beverage experiences with authentic flavour and aroma.

Y Mohammed Shibin, owner and CEO, Tiger Food Ingredients (P) Ltd, said: “Tiger Food has always stood for legacy, authenticity, and the pursuit of excellence. As we take this proud step into the UAE, we carry with us four decades of trust and tradition — now ready to share our value-added products that bring taste and aroma to every kitchen in the UAE. The distribution alliance with Abreco marks not just an expansion, but a new chapter in the Tiger story — one of growth, pride, and passion.”

Mohammed Shaji, CEO, Abreco Trading LLC, added: “We are delighted to partner with Tiger Food to introduce their exceptional products to the UAE. This collaboration is the perfect fit, allowing us to leverage our supply chain expertise and market reach to bring a high-quality, authentic brand to a market that continues to seek genuine flavours.”

The partnership will initially focus on strengthening the brand’s presence across the Horeca and modern trade sectors followed by retail distribution across all prominent supermarkets. To commemorate this milestone, Tiger Food will host an official launch event in Dubai towards the end of November, unveiling its signature product range to media, partners, and industry stakeholders.

With its expansion into the UAE, Tiger Food reaffirms its commitment to delivering authenticity, innovation, and world-class quality to consumers across the Middle East.