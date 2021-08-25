Thumbay Group enters 25th founding year

The company Dedicates its next five years to development and growth of Medical Education, Healthcare and Research in the UAE

Foundation for its formal entry into the corporate world were laid in August 1997 by Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, and since then, the Thumbay Group has grown to be a multi-domain, multi-emirate player

As we embark into the 25th year, the Thumbay Group has grown from establishing the first private Medical College to a large, mature player that is now a well-established name in medical education, healthcare, research, laboratory, pharmacy and several other hospitality businesses like health clubs, coffee shops, optical shops and flower shops. It has over 110 touch points across seven emirates with tie-ups to more than 70 institutions across the globe.

The Thumbay Group has treated and screened more than 10 million patients, and conducted over 65,000 deliveries, with patients from 175 countries. The University has graduated 2,269 students, which form 60 per cent of health professions every year and 20 per cent doctors every year graduating from UAE. The group employs more than 3,000 people, having 400 doctors and paramedics from 35 countries with an investment of Dh1.5 billion in total in a span of 24 years.

Commenting on this occasion, Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group, said: “This is a momentous year for us. Our 24 years are very special to us as they signify the strength of our long-term vision, our focus on consumers and our ability to run businesses that add value to people and society. We are very keen to make this year extra exciting and joyful for our customers, employees and all other stakeholders. And equally importantly, we are re-energised to create many more fabulous years of responsible and progressive operations.”

He added: “The pandemic has changed the dynamics of the business and Thumbay Group has coped well with challenging times. We are all geared up for growth and ready to welcome Expo 2020 Dubai this year with exciting new services and programmes to benefit all travelling to the UAE. We thank the Almighty, the government of UAE and the Rulers of this beautiful country and my dedicated team to make this journey so far and fruitful.”

On this occasion, the Founder has planned several activities and programmes to make 2021 a special year in the history of Thumbay Group and dedicated the next five years towards growth of medical education, healthcare and research which aligns with the goals and vision of the UAE --— creating more jobs, employing its own alumni, creating internship opportunities in every department Thumbay group operates.

The Thumbay Hospital network, which today has the distinction of being the biggest chain of private academic hospitals in the region and Thumbay Group’s healthcare division operates eight academic hospitals having facilities of

800 inpatients beds, 10 family clinics/ medical centres, five diagnostic labs, and 46 retail pharmacy outlets and the first drive-through pharmacy. Thumbay Labs conduct large number of RT-PCR tests daily and two hospitals with over 200 beds are dedicated for Covid-19 in-patient treatment. The Thumbay medical tourism department is very active in promoting all services under medical tourism, speaking over 20 languages and having representative offices in over 30 countries.