The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai repeats history by achieving the Dubai Quality Award again
In the heart of Jumeirah Beach Residences, a lively beachside boulevard of Dubai, lies The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai — a resort steeped in rich character and charm. Nestled amongst three acres of lush surroundings and natural open space, the luxurious oceanfront oasis blends an intimate retreat with the vibrancy of Dubai Marina, just footsteps away.
Experts in the art of hosting, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai has over 23 years of experience taking genuine care of diverse guests from different corners of the world. The legendary service synonymous with The Ritz-Carlton, the brand is at the core of the resort’s experience and is deeply rooted in the property's heritage. Anticipatory in their approach, the brand provide guests with enriching experiences true to the destination and local culture, which will leave an indelible mark long after their stay. Whether visiting for business or pleasure, celebrating a milestone achievement or a big wedding day, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai offers a charming Middle Eastern retreat where unforgettable memories awaits.
This year, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai has been awarded the Dubai Quality Award (DQA) in the Economic Sector of Tourism, repeating history made 21 years ago. In 2001, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai received this accolade, and four years later, the resort was the first hotel in the UAE to receive the Dubai Quality Gold Award.
DQA is a framework that ensures that all different initiatives are pulling in the desired direction. The award was established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the Chairman of the Department of Economic Development. It is the single most valuable framework used by companies to implement a strategy to improve their effectiveness.
This model provides a holistic framework for organisational excellence. All nine criteria work as one complete system, such that any deficiency in one area will affect the score in other areas. The model does not deny that the system has parts, but it focuses on the whole, where the whole is larger than the sum of its parts. The model is non-prescriptive to acknowledge that there may be more than one approach to achieving excellence.
The European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) Excellence Model represented in the diagram above is a non-prescriptive framework based on nine criteria.
The nine principal criteria as follows:
• Leadership
• Strategy
• People
• Partnerships and Resources
• Processes, Products and Services
• Customer Results
• People Results
• Society Results
• Business Results
The nine principal criteria were evaluated thoroughly by the Dubai Quality Award assessors, along with an on-site inspection and testimonials from the Ladies and Gentlemen, Middle Management, and one-on-one interviews with the Senior Management. The consistent demonstration of 'best in class' performance is based on both the local standards and standards provided by The Ritz-Carlton, Hotel Company LLC.
With the commitment of the Senior Leaders of the company to the involvement of all Ladies and Gentlemen, the objective is to fulfil the institution's obligations whilst achieving customer satisfaction at the optimum cost. This award also provides a guideline to achieving excellence by implementing standard operating procedures, good practices, and case-based approaches that are systematically fulfilled and continuously reviewed and tailored.
Throughout the pandemic, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai has continued to deliver strong financial results to all stakeholders due to Dubai being a popular and safe first-choice destination for post-Covid-19 travels.
In addition, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai has repositioned its food and beverage offerings with the opening of the much-anticipated Latin American beachside dining destination. Tamoka Dubai and Caña by Tamoka are independent restaurants with a private entrance, private beach access, and uninterrupted views of Ain Dubai. The menu embraces fire and ice to deliver signature ceviche, dry-aged meats and speciality seafood, all complemented by a bespoke beverage menu.
Just five weeks after the grand opening party of Tamoka, the restaurant was awarded as 'Highly Commended' in the New Fine Dining Restaurant in Dubai category by Time Out Dubai.
Speaking about the award, Jeroen Elmendorp, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, said: "This award is a recognition and representation of the continuous efforts and dedication from the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. It portrays our commitment to service excellence and reinforces our brand culture, values and gold standards."