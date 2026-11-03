The problem isn't getting attention. It's giving people a reason to care.

Brands have never had more ways to reach consumers. Social media, digital advertising, influencers and AI-powered content tools have made it easier than ever to stay visible. Yet visibility alone doesn't guarantee that people will remember a brand, trust it or choose it.

For Medina Beganovic, founder of Dubai-based creative agency Wonder Middle East, this is one of the biggest challenges facing brands in an increasingly crowded market.

"Everyone is competing to be seen. But being seen and being chosen are two very different things. The question isn't how much content a brand can produce. It's whether that content gives people a reason to care," said Beganovic.

In the GCC, where consumers encounter international and regional brands across digital platforms, retail environments and social channels, simply increasing the volume of communication can make it harder to stand out. More campaigns, posts and advertising do not necessarily create a stronger connection with the audience.

The starting point, Beganovic argues, should be the brand itself. What does it stand for? What makes it different? Why should someone choose it over the alternatives?

These questions shape Wonder Middle East's work across branding, brand communications, packaging, content and brand experience. The agency focuses on translating business objectives into creative ideas that communicate a clear point of difference, rather than treating every brief as an isolated design or content request.

"Before asking what we want to say, we should ask why anyone should care. That changes the conversation. It moves us away from simply producing more assets and towards finding an idea that makes the brand more meaningful to its audience," Beganovic added.

As AI makes content production faster and more accessible, this distinction becomes increasingly important. When almost any business can produce more content, the thinking behind it becomes a more significant differentiator.

For brands competing in the Middle East, the opportunity is not simply to occupy more space in the market. It is to give people a clear, compelling reason to remember them and choose them.

For more information, visit atwonder.co