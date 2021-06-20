The perfect Father's Day gift
What's your dad's take on grooming? Give him a gift he'll actually want
Do you marvel at your dad's ability to do it all? Does your dad pride himself on being self-sufficient? If you answered "yes" then your dad will surely appreciate a gift that allows him to cut his own hair - whether he has done it before or not. The new Wahl Aqua Blade has a more compact size for ease of use and comfort, the perfect gift for your dad to do it safely at home!
Wahl Aqua Blade
Likewise, with this frantic life, the gym, meetings, family trips, golf with the guys - for some dads, their list of commitments goes on and on. Looking your best with a busy schedule can be challenging, but dads with the Wahl Lithium-Ion Stainless Steel trimmer, the longest runtime product available in the market, will have it a little easier. This beard trimmer has the quality you expect from Wahl with a sleek design and plenty of power to get the job done.
Wahl Lithium-Ion Stainless Steel trimmer
Whether dad sports a clean shave, full beard, man bun or crew cut, he's got a grooming routine that works best for him. Just in time for Father's Day, men's grooming leader Wahl has a range of trimmers, clippers and shavers, each designed to meet dad's unique lifestyle or personality.
Treat your dad this Father's Day to a fast, close and comfortable look every day!
