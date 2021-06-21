The new face of healthcare

Med-In Investments LLC uses a three-dimensional approach to revolutionise the healthcare industry

MED-IN Investments LLC, a newly established healthcare investment group, strives to focus on empowering those who govern the healthcare ecosystem to transform the space, adding value and maximising returns through a three-dimensional approach encompassing investments, trading, and direct services, applying future technology to Middle Eastern markets and Africa, at a time when there is a huge demand for advancements in the current care delivery systems.

MED-IN has a multifaceted approach to transformation in the sector. As a pioneer in public-private partnerships (PPP), MED-IN makes its mark as an innovative and forward-looking entity that is fast becoming the most innovative enabler in the healthcare space. As a group that is powered by a community of professionals with extensive knowledge and on-ground experience, MED-IN sees a clear path to revolutionising aspects of the sector, mainly through investments, supply and equipment trading, as well as direct patient services. This three-dimensional approach driven by integrated verticals - Abu Dhabi International Medical Services LLC, Unison Capital Investment LLC, FourMed LLC and more - ensures sound investments and reliable partnerships that can withstand trends and global shifts.

MED-IN stays true to its mission of delivering value at every level of the chain, transforming the industry and making healthcare accessible to more people by empowering decision-makers as it takes the healthcare space forward into the future. Healthcare is innately intertwined with caring for human life hence, the need to keep the patient and the community at large at the center of it all. With a united vision for the future, MED-IN and its subsidiaries are bound to expand regionally and enter commercial markets, thereby bringing healthcare to all and inspiring a better quality of life.

MED-IN believes that transformation in the healthcare industry means a significant improvement in the lives of, first, its patients because healthcare is innately geared towards the improvement of all human life, second, its stakeholders through creating economic opportunities and building strong relationships for investors, partners, brands and governments, and third, its industry through leading the charge towards a future where we see innovation by leaps and bounds.

Tamer Akl, Managing Director of MED-IN, says: "Our global strategy is to make a value-driven impact with our investments in the healthcare sector. Our growth plan is structured and focused on investing in the full value-chain of the healthcare industry as it accelerates and transforms, from healthcare-related manufacturing to healthcare digital transformation, and all the way to healthcare community education and training that cover the Middle East and Africa."

Med-In Investments makes a larger impact on the whole healthcare industry, delivering value and making healthcare more accessible by creating solutions that correspond to the reality of those who most need it.