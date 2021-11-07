The end of alcohol disinfectants
The human race has a complicated relationship with progress. So often, we're presented with technology or advances and are happy to believe this is the pinnacle of progress - until we're shown otherwise.
Take transport, for example. We have evolved from horses and carriages to private automobiles, sports cars, and electric vehicles in just over a hundred years. Communications have enjoyed similar advancements, from rotary dial telephones to the smartphone that you may well be reading these words on now. Fine Guard hand sanitizer is set to launch a similar revolution within the field of personal safety and sanitization.
It's hardly a secret that hand sanitizer is more popular as a consumer product than ever before. What was once primarily reserved for healthcare professionals and germaphobes is now found in every purse, pocket, and porch. However, most of these personal sanitizer products include alcohol, which Fine Guard seeks to change.
Most hand sanitizer products on the market are made of around 60% alcohol. To be more precise, they contain ethanol. This translucent liquid is a popular choice for cleaning products, especially in the technology industry. It's a cheap and effective solvent, lifting any unwelcome germs or minor stains from a surface.
This thinking has extended to hand sanitizers, along with other forms of consumer produce. Typically, the ethanol (or, in some cases, isopropyl) is mixed with water. Applied directly to the skin, this will kill any germs and lift them from the skin. As a result, we have all been carrying hand sanitizer in the age of Coronavirus. Since 2019, it has been impossible to feel that our hands are too clean.
As discussed, alcohol is applied to hand sanitizers to improve the efficiency of the product. More alcohol in a sanitizer means more germs are killed, right? As is often the case, it's not quite so simple.
While alcohol is undeniably effective for killing germs, this approach is not without its cost. The hazards of alcohol-centric hand sanitizer can include the following:
- Alcohol dries the skin. This means that anybody with a dermatological concern such as eczema may find the skin sore to the touch
- Not everybody is comfortable utilizing alcohol-based consumer goods. If alcohol is traditionally verboten due to an individual's religious beliefs, cultural values, medical history, or lifestyle, its presence in essential products can be unwelcome.
- Of course, anybody with an allergy to alcohol cannot use these consumer goods. The same applies to anybody with a condition leading to brittle nails – alcohol-based sanitizers will aggravate these concerns
- In the longer term, alcohol can actually cause bacterial infection. Repeated rubbing of alcohol on the skin alters pH, inviting invasive bacteria
- There is a risk of alcohol poisoning in people that regularly use hand sanitizer, especially children under the age of 12 and other vulnerable people
- Alcohol-based sanitizers can create a false sense of security. While they offer immediate protection from germs and bacteria, the impact typically wears off within less than an hour. Unless near-constantly topped up – leading to the issues already described – alcohol sanitizers are largely ineffective
So, there we have it. Many of us make use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers multiple times per day, but are we genuinely aware of the risks inherent in doing so? It seems that so many of us have fallen into a familiar trap. We're convinced that advances in hand sanitizer and personal safety have peaked with alcohol-based products. This is not the case.
Glad you asked. Fine Guard hand sanitizer is as effective as an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, offering all the protection of an ethanol-based product but with none of the drawbacks. The team at Fine Guard has spent years seeking to perfect a range of cleaning and hygiene products that are not reliant on alcohol.
Fine Guard hand sanitizer offers complete protection from bacteria without imposing upon the skin in any way. Applied as a foam, Fine Guards keeps users protected for 24 hours. That means no more stopping what you're doing to reapply hand sanitizer, and certainly no dry, chapped, or sore hands. The product has been extensively tested and will not irritate adults with dermatological concerns, children, or other sensitive users.
The formula works by bonding to the skin. This essentially creates a protective layer that keeps any invaders away – but is completely safe, non-flammable, and non-toxic. There is no need to worry about what or who you interact with when protected by Fine Guard hand sanitizer. Anything you handle, touch, or move will experience the same Fine Guard protection as your skin.
Do you still need a little convincing to switch allegiance to Fine Guard hand sanitizer for your sanitizing needs? That's fine - we appreciate that our product is a little more expensive than some alcohol-based sanitizers. Here's why Fine Guard hand sanitizer has you covered.
- 99.9% of germs are eliminated with just two pumps of Fine Guard hand sanitizer, applied once per day. That's right – you can use Fine Guard hand sanitizer just once. It then offers protection for at least 24 hours, no matter how often you wash your hands and how much soap you apply
- As Fine Guard hand sanitizer is entirely alcohol-free, it will not dry out the skin. Anybody can use Fine Guard hand sanitizer, including children, people living with dermatological concerns, or those who avoid contact with alcohol on religious or cultural grounds
- Fine Guard hand sanitizer is dedicated to sustainable manufacturing practices, working tirelessly to ensure our approach to keeping consumers safe also protects the planet
- Perhaps most importantly, Fine Guard hand sanitizer is the only sanitizer endorsed by the Medical Wellness Association of the USA
As you'll see, there are many reasons to choose Fine Guard hand sanitizer – along with our wide array of home disinfectant products, all of which are equally alcohol-free. Fine Guard yourself, your family, and your future with us.