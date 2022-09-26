The Big Ticket October 3 Live Draw will see one lucky winner take home Mighty AED 20 million guaranteed cash prize
Big Ticket, the UAE's largest and longest-running raffle draw, will hold its upcoming live draw on October 3.
The lucky grand prize winner will take home the Mighty AED 20 million guaranteed grand prize for the second consecutive month. As with every monthly draw, a second prize amount of AED 1 million will also be announced, as well as a third prize amount of AED 100,000 and fourth prize amount of AED 50,000.
Fans of Big Ticket can participate by logging onto the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport. The cost of one Big Ticket is AED 500 and anyone who purchases two tickets will enjoy the benefit of getting one for free by taking advantage of Big Ticket's 'Buy 2, Get 1 free' offer.
In addition to the huge, guaranteed cash prizes in October, customers can purchase Dream Car tickets and stand a chance to be one of two lucky winners who will each take home a Grand Cherokee Jeep. Customers of Big Ticket also have the opportunity to win a luxurious BMW on 3rd November. The cost of one Dream Car Ticket is AED 150 and, as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.
Established in 1992, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has been making dreams come true for over 30 years. This year alone, two people have, so far, won the grand sum of AED 20 million. In June, the first person to grab up the AED 20 million grand prize was Arif, the lucky sole winner of the grand prize and the first Bangladesh national to be named a grand prize winner in 2022. Arif travelled to the Abu Dhabi International Airport to pick up his ticket in person from the in-store counters every month, each time hoping to be named the grand prize winner.
The second lucky grand prize winner of the Mighty AED 20 million draw this year was Celine Jassin, the first French national to be named a Big Ticket winner. At the time of her big win, Celine had only purchased Big Tickets twice and, as fate would have it, the second time around would change the course of her life forever. Her winning ticket was purchased with one friend, the equally lucky individual she will now be splitting her winnings with.
Over the course of the last three decades, The Big Ticket has transformed the lives of many of its customers. What started as a monthly raffle draw for an AED 1 million cash prize has now evolved to offer a grand prize amount of AED 25 million in cash, in addition to a draw for dream cars such as Maserati, Range Rover, BMW, and Jeep. With Big Ticket, the life-changing moments that happen on stage each month have the power to not only change the lives of the winners but also the lives of those around them. Big Ticket is more than just a raffle draw; the life-changing impact the cash prize has on winners' lives serves as an inspiration and reminds others that their dreams can always become a reality.
