Thailand brings authentic flavours to Dubai at the Thai Fruits and Food Festival 2025

The Thai Trade Center Dubai, in partnership with Nesto Hypermarket, has officially inaugurated the Thai Fruits and Food Festival 2025 at Circle Mall, JVC. The commencement of a two-week celebration of Thailand’s authentic culinary treasures was marked by the inauguration, which brought together distinguished dignitaries, business leaders, and members of the Thai community.

The keynote address was delivered by Nipa Nirannoot, consul-general of Thailand to Dubai and the Northern Emirates. She underscored the robust cultural and economic connections between the UAE and Thailand. She was accompanied by Duangjai Nimmanahaeminda, deputy director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Dubai Office; Pitichai Ratananaka, executive director of the Thai Trade Center Dubai; and K.P. Basheer, chairman of Western International Group. The partnership that has enabled this promotion was further solidified by the attendance of senior representatives from Nesto Hypermarket’s management.

“The Thai Fruits and Food Festival is not merely a commercial endeavour,” said Pitichai Ratananaka during the ceremony. “It serves as an outlet for cultural comprehension between our two nations and symbolises Thailand’s commitment to authenticity and quality. By partnering with Nesto Hypermarket, we are fostering enduring cultural and trade connections and providing UAE residents with the chance to sample the diverse array of Thai produce, including its world-renowned tropical fruits and premium Thai rice.”

From August 28 to September 10, 2025, the festival provides consumers with exclusive discounts on a diverse selection of Thai fruits and food products. The campaign, which is centred around the theme “Think Food, Think Thailand,” encourages consumers to experience the genuine flavours of Thailand and acquire high-quality products that are a testament to the country’s centuries of tradition and craftsmanship.

In addition to its promotional functions, the festival also facilitates cultural exchange. Little Bangkok, a Thai Select certified restaurant, provided live culinary demonstrations to guests at the opening ceremony. The chefs demonstrated the artistry of Thai cuisine. Attendees were not only treated to authentic Thai dishes that were prepared on-site, but they also had the opportunity to sample a variety of fresh Thai fruits, which brought the vibrant flavours of Thailand directly to Dubai. The diversity of Thai cuisine and the tenderness of Thai hospitality were underscored by these experiences.

The Thai Fruits and Food Festival 2025 is not merely an event; it is a commemoration of the affinity and mutual admiration between the UAE and Thailand. By bringing the richness of Thai cuisine, rice, and fruits closer to Dubai’s communities, it establishes a foundation for stronger relationships that are based on mutual respect, quality, and authenticity.

