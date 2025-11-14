Thai Select Fest 2025 returns to Dubai with Thailand’s biggest food and culture showcase

Thai Select Fest 2025 is returning to Dubai with a vibrant, free-entry celebration of Thailand’s culture, cuisine, and creativity at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

The second Thai Select Fest will take place from November 28 to 30, 2025, open daily from 12PM to 2AM, transforming the amphitheater once again with the sights, sounds, and flavours of Thailand.

Organised by the Thai Trade Centre in Dubai (Department of International Trade Promotion – DITP, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government), the three-day event showcases Thailand’s world-renowned soft power ‘5Fs’: Food, Festival, Fashion, Film, and Fight. The festival aims to deepen cultural ties between Thailand and the UAE while highlighting Thailand’s creative economy and global appeal.

A cultural experience for all five senses

This year’s edition recreates a lively Thai village, complete with traditional dance, live music, Muay Thai demonstrations, street food markets, and hands-on craft workshops.

Visitors can also take part in Loy Krathong — the Festival of Lights, creating and releasing their own krathongs into an illuminated pond, symbolising renewal, peace, and positivity.

Authentic Thai flavours from Thai Select restaurants

Food lovers can enjoy dishes prepared by Thai Select–certified restaurants across the UAE, each recognised by the Royal Thai Government for authenticity and premium standards. Expect favourites like Tom Yum Goong, Pad Thai, Som Tum, and Mango Sticky Rice — offering a true taste of Thai heritage.

Fashion, film and family experiences

The festival will also feature fashion showcases by Thai designers, short-film screenings, and family-friendly areas with Thai games, crafts, and workshops. Market stalls will offer Thai products, handmade crafts, and wellness items — creating a mini-Thailand in the heart of Dubai.

“The Thai Select Festival has become one of our most meaningful platforms to share Thailand’s soft power and creativity with the world,” said Pitichai Ratananaka, director of the Thai Trade Centre Dubai. “This festival reflects Thailand’s spirit of hospitality, craftsmanship, and innovation — values that connect seamlessly with Dubai’s multicultural community. We are proud to invite everyone to experience Thailand’s world-class cuisine, arts, and warm smiles right here in the UAE.”

Event highlights

Live Muay Thai Shows and Workshops featuring Thailand’s legendary Trainer Gae

Loy Krathong Festival of Lights – a nightly ceremony of peace and renewal

Thai Select Culinary Village – authentic dishes from top Thai restaurants in the UAE

Thai Fashion and Art Exhibitions — showcasing creative designs and handmade crafts

Family Fun Zone — kids’ games and craft workshops

Exciting prizes and daily raffles — including two daily air ticket giveaways (DXB–BKK–DXB).

Entry is free for all, and you can stay connected on Instagram and Facebook at @thaiselectfestival for updates, giveaways, and live highlights.