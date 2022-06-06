Tetra Pak® invests significant resources to help protect the planet
On 5 June every year, the world marks World Environment Day, a UN initiative building awareness and encouraging action for the protection of the environment.
The impact of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste increasingly harming the earth, everyone - organisations, governments and individuals - has a role to play to restore and protect our planet.
As the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company, Tetra Pak® puts this responsibility at the top of its agenda.
The company's ambitions include eliminating carbon emissions in its operations by 2030 and across the entire value chain by 2050, with "Go nature. Go carton.", a campaign through which the company pledges its ambition to deliver the world’s most sustainable packaging, that not only meets the needs of the food industry and consumers but also has a reduced impact on nature and the climate.
Tetra Pak® spends around 100 million euros annually to produce fully renewable and recyclable packages with longer validity periods, which allows it to contribute to a low-carbon society by striving to minimise impact across its entire value chain. It is also working to optimise its own operations and, through innovative solutions and services, those of its customers.
In Arabia Area, Tetra Pak® 's efforts are aligned with its global agenda.
Niels Hougaard, Managing Director of Tetra Pak® Arabia Area said: "We are protecting biodiversity, and establishing water stewardship, by working with our suppliers and through third-party verification. And finally, we are promoting recycling and circularity, through our own activities and in our global partnerships, including those in the UAE and the rest of the Arab region.
"These include our recently inaugurated solution to recycle carton packages - the first of its kind in the Arab world. The Riyadh-based recycling plant, facilitated by our partnerships in the kingdom, introduces state-of-the-art recycling equipment in line with the sustainability ambitions of Saudi Arabia and the region. The plant will receive used food packages from the region for recycling. We expect to recycle around 8,000 tons of waste per year, with the potential to increase capacity."
In addition to that, a new recycling partnership with Saudi Top Plastic factory was formed to recycle the remaining plastic and aluminium compound residue resulting from cartons recycling in the Saudi plant.
"Our efforts in the Gulf region also include working with UAE waste management companies Dulsco and Beeah to find ways to transfer recyclable packages from the UAE to the Riyadh-based plant.
"Our approach to protecting the planet is grounded in our commitment to a low-carbon circular economy. To that end, we have worked for years to reduce the environmental impact and increase the renewability of our packages. Now we are accelerating our efforts as we pursue our vision of the ideal beverage carton: a fully renewable and recyclable package", added Hougaard.
Tetra Pak® realizes that it is time to think differently. Although its carton
packages have always used mostly plant-based materials and comparative
studies often find them to have a lower carbon footprint than alternatives, the company acknowledges the need to do more to protect the planet.
"We are not alone in this journey. We cooperate with partners, governments, food producers, innovators, consumers, and the entire value chain to improve our environmental footprint, mitigate climate change and protect nature", concluded Hougaard.
