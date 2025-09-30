Tech and DIY fun as Speedex Tools launches UAE’s first Oktoolber Fest

For the very first time in the UAE, Speedex Tools has launched its maiden Oktoolber Fest 2025, a one-of-its-kind festival that combines unbeatable tool deals from top German brands, exciting family entertainment, and a festive community atmosphere.

Running from September 20 to October 12, this landmark event is unlike anything the country has seen before. With massive discounts, exclusive bundles, and engaging activities, Oktoolber Fest is set to become a must-attend celebration for DIY (Do-It-Yourself) enthusiasts, professionals, and families across the UAE.

Mega discounts like never before

Speedex Tools has rolled out a spectacular lineup of exclusive deals from leading German brands including Bosch, Karcher, Wiha, Ledlenser, Weicon, Fischer, Wera, Knipex, and Alberts — all as part of this Oktoolber Fest.

Offers are available online at the website (speedextools.com) and in-store at Speedex Tools DIP (Dubai Investments Park) and Al Quoz branches only.

From hand tools and power tools to measuring instruments, workshop gear, safety essentials, cleaning equipment, hardware, and electricals, shoppers will find everything they need under one roof — at prices that are simply unbeatable.

What makes this even more exciting?

Bulk deals and special discounts designed for professionals stocking up on essentials

Limited-edition products available only during the festival

Tools that cater to both serious professionals and DIY enthusiasts eager to bring their projects to life

With unmatched variety, unbeatable prices, and exclusive product drops, Speedex Tools continues to be the UAE’s go-to hub for makers, builders, and creators.

The big in-store celebration

The highlight of the Oktoolber Fest will take place at the Speedex Tools DIP Store on October 3, 4 and 5, from 11am to 5pm daily. Visitors can look forward to:

Exclusive in-store deals available only during the event

Free gifts and exciting giveaways from Speedex Tools

Fun games and interactive activities for both families and individuals

A festive touch with food and refreshments inspired by a German/Bavarian theme, adding a lively cultural flavour to the celebrations

This special weekend blends shopping with entertainment, making it a true day out for the entire family.

DIY at the heart of Oktoolber Fest

Oktoolber Fest is Speedex Tools’ way of celebrating craftsmanship, creativity, and the DIY spirit. Above all, it highlights the power of Do-It-Yourself — encouraging people to experiment, repair, build, and create with their own hands. From home improvement to personal projects, the festival makes DIY accessible to everyone, whether seasoned professionals or first-time hobbyists.

Mufaddal Murtaza, executive director of Speedex Tools, said: “Oktoolber Fest is a first for the UAE — not just a sale, but a festival. It’s about celebrating innovation, hard work, and the joy of building. This year, with our special DIP store celebration, we’re creating an experience the whole community can enjoy.”

Why it can’t be missed

With exclusive promotions, family fun, and a vibrant festive atmosphere,

Speedex Tools’ Oktoolber Fest 2025 promises to be one of the most exciting shopping and community events of the year.

The festival runs from September 20 to October 12, with the special DIP

celebration from October 3 to 5.

For more information, visit www.speedextools.com or call 800 69349.