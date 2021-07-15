Szabist Dubai wishes, honours students on seventh convocation ceremony

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science & Technology's 7th convocation ceremony was held on July 17

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science & Technology (SZABIST) Dubai conferred academic degrees upon 101 graduates on its 7th convocation ceremony held on July 17, 2021. The degrees were awarded in the faculties of Management Sciences, Computer Science and Media Sciences. The ceremony marked the culmination of the students’ hardwork.

Congratulatory Messages

“Dear Graduates, I urge you to seek more opportunities for your never-ending personal and professional development and make your mark while living a sound professional life in this competitive global arena.”

Prof. Dr Hummayoun Naeem, HoC, SZABIST Dubai

"The power of a great education is turning you into a lifelong learner. It makes it possible for you to adapt, to grow and to do what you once would have thought inconceivable."

Dr Atif Osmani, Chief Guest, Minnesota State University Moorhead, USA

“Congratulations to all the graduates. Graduation is completion of your degree programme and a new beginning. Enjoy what is ahead of you and best of luck to you. “

Dr Nasreen Khan, Senior Faculty

“Graduates, I’m sure today is just the first of many proud, successful moments for you. Remember, there’s no limit to what you can do if you keep believing in yourself. Keep learning and striving to make the world a better place through your contributions.”

Sumaira Osmani, Program Manager, Staff & Student Advisor, Dubai

"Dear Graduates, may you always dare to do great things with your life.”

Rukhshanda Kamran, Senior IT Faculty

“Dear Graduates, I know that life has even more wonderful things in store for you”

Zubair Azam, Senior Faculty

"Dear Graduates, keep on growing. Keep adding to the goodness in the world in your unique way.”

Muhammad Ali Awan, Senior Faculty

“Congratulations! It's time to celebrate all the hard work.”

Bushra Malik, Admission Officer

“Congratulations graduates on your achievements!”

Nobia Saleem, Manager Admissions

SZABIST Dubai honoured the students who excelled academically with Academic Merit Gold and Silver Medals and the students placed on the Chancellor’s honours roll.

Recipient of Gold Medals

Bushra MS(CS)

Kawthar Adam, BS(CS)

Heena Hirani, EMBA

Hina, MBA

Zohaib Anwar, BBA

Syed Ahmed Fahad, EMBA

Recipient of Silver Medals

Danial Ahmed, MSCS

Iram Zulfiqar, MBA

Amna Shabbir, MBA

Muhammad Ghzanfar Taj, EMBA

Farzana, EMBA

Chancellor’s Honours Roll Recipients

BBA

- Zohaib Anwar Hussain

- Muhammad Arsalan

BS(CS)

- Kawthar Mohammad Adam

MBA

- Hina

- Juhi Khan

- Iram Zulfiqar

- Amna Shabbir

- Muhammad Zeeshan Hussain

- Sana Ijaz

MPM

- Imran Shahid

EMBA

- Heena Hirani

- Atif Siddique

- Syed Ahmed Fahad Mahmoodi

- Farzana

- Muhammad Ghzanfar Taj

MS(CS)

- Bushra

- Danial Ahmed

- Khadija Arif

- Adnan Ali

- Basir Mukhtar

- Danish Ahmed

- Kanwal

- Fabeha Javid

- Muhammad Abid Khan

