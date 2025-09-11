Symbiosis Dubai marks its first anniversary with Indian Education Minister

Symbiosis Dubai, the first Indian university in the UAE to launch with full programme accreditation by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), marked its first anniversary with a grand celebration at Taj Dubai, Business Bay. The milestone was made more momentous by the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India, who joined the Symbiosis family to commemorate one year of academic excellence and growth in the UAE.

Along with the celebration, the university also held its Orientation Day for the 2025-26 academic year, welcoming the newest batch of students and growing the Symbiosis Dubai family.

Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor of SIU, and Dr Anita Patankar, Executive Director of Symbiosis Dubai, highlighted the university's ethos of global academic collaboration and its role in strengthening India-UAE educational ties.

Dharmendra Pradhan said: “A new chapter has begun for India and the UAE, with both leaderships committed to taking education to greater heights. Symbiosis Dubai stands as a symbol of opportunity and mobility for students, strengthening academic and cultural ties between our nations. We remain hopeful that these relations will continue to reach new academic and career milestones. We look forward to visiting Symbiosis Dubai in the years to come.”

Inaugurated in November 2024 by Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan and Dr S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, Symbiosis Dubai has emerged as a pioneering academic institution under the India-UAE E33 Bilateral Education Agreement. Combining a 50+ year legacy with a future-ready global outlook, Symbiosis Dubai has grown rapidly from offering four programmes at inception to 10 diverse programs today, spanning technology, business, commerce and media.

Within just one year, Symbiosis Dubai has become home to 500+ families, reflecting its growing reputation as a premier hub of higher education in the region.

"We are deeply honoured by the presence of the Dharmendra Pradhan, whose support affirms the very ethos on which Symbiosis is built — Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, that the World is One Family. His presence is a testament to our vision of creating a global seat of learning in Dubai. It was his support more than a year ago, that helped us establish our very first branch campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In just one year, we have grown into a place where students from across the world find not only academic excellence but also a true sense of belonging - a home away from home.” said Dr Vidya Yeravdekar.

In its inaugural year, Symbiosis Dubai’s founding batch-backed by the department of an active Student Council and Student Services-set a legacy of excellence. From standout performances at inter-university fests and academic contests to the football team’s success at the Excel Cup with key victories, a Man of the Match title, and an international call-up, their achievements spoke volumes. Beyond the arena, students infused campus life with energy and purpose, leading initiatives like Graffiti for Good, Ramadan drives with Kiswa, and donating 19 devices to those in need. A beginning this powerful set the tone for everything to follow.

In just one year, Symbiosis Dubai has expanded its portfolio of CAA-accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including:

● Undergraduate: B.COM Honours + ACCA Prep, BBA (General/Accounting & Finance), BBA Honours with specialisations (Marketing, Finance, HRM, Logistics & Supply Chain), Dual Degree BBA with Aston University (UK), Dual Degree (Global) BBA with Deakin University, (Australia), B.Tech in Computer Engineering, B.Sc Honours/B.Sc in Psychology, BA in Media & Communication, and BCA with specialisations in AI & ML, Cloud Computing, Data Science, and Analytics.

● Postgraduate: MBA powered by SIBM Pune, offered in flexible morning and evening with a weekend batch from January 2026. The MBA program offers specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Operations, Business Analytics, Strategic Management, International Business, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

On this special occasion, Symbiosis International University, Dubai signed MoUs with Cisco Networking Academy, Edu Scan, Behaviour Enhancement, and Odoo, further strengthening their commitment to bringing students industry-relevant learning and opportunities.

Symbiosis Dubai is also home to the Symbiosis Centre for Applied AI - Dubai Chapter, developed in collaboration with Cisco IDS, EdNex, Maker & Coder, and Cyber Secured India, ensuring students receive hands-on learning in cutting-edge fields such as AI, Data Science, and Cybersecurity.

India-UAE Education Landscape

Dubai continues to emerge as one of the world's leading education hubs, offering Indian students a globally recognised academic experience closer to home. With visa challenges in traditional study destinations such as the UK, USA, and Canada, the UAE has become a preferred choice due to its proximity, connectivity, and economic dynamism.

According to KHDA’s 2024-2025 report:

● 42 per cent of international higher education enrolments in Dubai are Indian students

● 20 per cent surge in total higher education enrolments in Dubai in the past year

● 42,026 students are now enrolled in Dubai’s higher education sector, marking a record high

Additionally, with the UAE positioning itself as an AI and Innovation Hub, proactive government initiatives such as cybersecurity training in elementary schools make Dubai a natural magnet for forward-looking academic institutions like Symbiosis.