Summer favourites
Revitalise the mind and body with Al Rawabi
Refresh your summer with Strawberry Basil Lemonade
Summers are incomplete without lemonade. Here’s a refreshing twist on the classic sunny-day sidekick. Perfect for those weekend get-togethers, this recipe serves three to four people, if you choose to share it.
The mocktail begins with a delicious base of homemade Strawberry Basil Syrup and ends with a generous top-up of Al Rawabi Lemonade.
You’ll need:
- 2 cups strawberries de-stemmed and sliced
- 1 cup of basil leaves
- ½ cup of honey
- 2 cups of water
- 1½ cups of Al Rawabi Lemonade
- 3 cups of sparkling water
Start sipping up the summer
In a saucepan, combine the strawberries, basil, honey, and still water. Bring it to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low and let the mixture cool for about 20 to 25 minutes until the strawberries are pale red and the mixture has thickened slightly.
Your Strawberry Basil Syrup is ready to be mixed into a large pitcher with Al Rawabi Lemonade and ice-cold sparkling water. Add in a few sliced strawberries and basil leaves for a delicious garnish and serve chilled. Your summer days just got refreshed!
Your new Friday night favourite Rosemary Berry Splash
It’s the weekend and nothing makes a Friday night with friends better than a fruity mocktail. This delicious fusion of flavours is perfectly blended together with homemade Rosemary Honey Syrup and Al Rawabi Berry Blast.
Make a pitcher for two to three people with:
-1 cup of honey
-1 cup of warm water
-1 bunch of fresh sprig rosemary
-A handful of blueberries
-½ cup of Al Rawabi Berry Blast
-1 tbsp of concentrated lemon juice
-1 cup of sparkling water
-Crushed ice
The perfect balance of flavours
In a saucepan, bring honey and warm water to a slight boil over medium heat, whisking frequently until the honey dissolves completely. Reduce the heat to low, add the rosemary, and cook uncovered for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Let it cool to room temperature and strain the mixture.
Add 2 tablespoons of your homemade Rosemary Honey Syrup into a jar and muddle together with blueberries. Add crushed ice, Al Rawabi Berry Blast, lemon juice and sparkling water to the mix. Garnish as desired and serve cold. Prepare to get hooked to this refreshing new favourite!
Fruity Mocktail
Can’t decide which fruit juice to go with? Why not choose a mix of all? This fruity mocktail uses Al Rawabi Fruit Cocktail juice to paint you a rainbow in both flavour profile and presentation. Because the only thing better than one kind of juice is a mix of them all.
Ingredients
-800 ml Al Rawabi Fruit Cocktail
-3 cups Sparkling Water
-2 cups Mixed Fruit
Method
In a pitcher, combine your Al Rawabi Fruit Cocktail juice, sparkling water, and ½ of the mixed fruit. This can be any fruit of your choice — from blueberries, and strawberries, to blackberries and melon balls.
Keep it cool until you’re ready to serve it by placing the pitcher in the fridge.
Now comes the fun part — use the remaining fruit to make little skewers for garnish. Mix it up and get as colourful as you can.
When it’s mocktail o’clock, pour the chilled mix over ice between four glasses, making sure to get fruit in each. Top it off with a fruit skewer and you’re ready to drink up!
Mango Salad Dressing
Who says salads have to be all leaves and no flavour? Bring life to any salad with this vibrant and flavourful mango dressing, made with a mix of Al Rawabi juices and a few other ingredients to give it a little kick.
Ingredients
-1.75 L Al Rawabi Fresh Mango Juice
-¼ cup apple cider vinegar
-200 ml Al Rawabi Fresh Orange Juice
-2 tbsp lime juice
-1 tsp Dijon mustard
-½ cup olive oil
-½ tsp lime zest
Method
You’ll be surprised how easy it is to make this delicious fusion of flavour. All you need to do is combine the mango juice, apple cider vinegar, orange juice, fresh lime juice and Dijon mustard in a blender and purée until smooth.
Now place your mango purée in a bowl with lime zest and olive oil. Whisk until well-combined. That’s it! Your mango salad dressing is ready to take any dish to the next level.
