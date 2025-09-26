Success of events is linked to legacy of infrastructure they leave behind

A group of experts and officials participating in the 4th Dubai World Congress for Self-driving Transport 2025, stressed that the success of major international events held worldwide — particularly sporting events — does not depend solely on winning titles. Rather, it is equally tied to the efforts made beyond the stadium to ensure that such events are showcased in their best form through smooth and seamless mobility across all host venues.

The participants highlighted that success in hosting major international events depends on careful planning and infrastructure development, the integration of artificial intelligence, and a commitment to sustainability in facilities and plans that can provide long-term benefits well beyond the events themselves.

They reiterated that one of the most important measures of success lies in leaving a lasting legacy of services and infrastructure, carefully planned and implemented before and during the organisation of the events, so that both residents and visitors of the host cities can continue to benefit from them afterwards.

This was discussed during a panel titled ‘Hosting the Fifa World Cup and the Olympic Games: How Los Angeles is driving autonomous mobility innovations at major events’, which featured Tanya Cole, minister counsellor for commercial affairs at the US embassy in Abu Dhabi; Ana Sofía Jiménez, economic and trade attaché at the embassy of Mexico in the UAE; Scott Blair, editor-in-chief of Engineering News-Record; and Tony Tavares, executive director of the Alameda County Transportation Commission (Alameda CTC). The session was moderated by Sam Hassoun, president and CEO of the Global Leadership Alliance (GLA).

The panel participants noted that establishing organising committees, ensuring seamless communication among them, providing and analysing data, adopting sound planning, anticipating emergencies, and employing artificial intelligence to manage smooth mobility for crowds at global sporting events are all tasks that must be overseen by specialists and experts to ensure success.