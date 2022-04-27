SP article test table
WINNERS OF THE DET BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2022
|
Dubai Service Excellence Scheme
|
Best Service Performance Brand 2022
|
1
|
The Dubai Mall
|
Shopping Centres Sector
|
2
|
Joyalukkas Jewellery L.L.C.
|
Fashion Retail Sector
|
3
|
Sharjah Islamic Bank
|
Services Sector
|
4
|
aafaq Islamic Finance
|
Services Sector
|
5
|
Life Pharmacy
|
Health & Wellness Sector
|
6
|
REEL CINEMAS
|
Hospitality & Entertainment Sector
|
7
|
aswaaq retail L.L.C.
|
Hypermarkets & General Retail Sector
|
8
|
Grand Stores
|
Hypermarkets & General Retail Sector
|
9
|
Interiors
|
Specialized Retail Sector
|
10
|
Arabian Automobiles
|
Specialized Retail Sector
|
11
|
Dubai Financial Market
|
e-Services Sector - Contact Center
|
12
|
6thSTREET
|
e-Services Sector - Mobile Application
|
13
|
Matalan
|
GCC Sector
|
Best Servivce Performance Branch 2022
|
14
|
The Face Shop - Mirdif City Centre
|
Fashion Retail Sector
|
15
|
Aldo - Mall Of The Emirates
|
Fashion Retail Sector
|
16
|
Al Rostamani Intl Ex - Tourist club area Abu Dhabi
|
Services Sector
|
17
|
Al Masraf - Sheikh Zayed Road Branch
|
Services Sector
|
18
|
Aster Pharmacy 122
|
Health & Wellness Sector
|
19
|
Tim Hortons - Jumeirah Centre
|
Hospitality & Entertainment Sector
|
20
|
Lulu Hypermarket - Arabian Center
|
Hypermarkets & General Retail Sector
|
21
|
Eros Digital Home - Dubai Mall
|
Specialized Retail Sector
|
Dubai Quality Award
|
2022 - Dubai Quality Appreciation Award for Representative Entities 2022
|
|
Name
|
Sector
|
1
|
SmartLife
|
Representative Entities sector
|
2
|
CEO Clubs Network, A Trademark of CEOC Network
|
Representative Entities sector
|
Dubai Quality Appreciation Award 2022
|
|
Name
|
Sector
|
1
|
Al Ansari Exchange L.L.C
|
Finance sector
|
2
|
LM Exchange
|
Finance sector
|
3
|
VFS GCC L.L.C
|
Service sector
|
4
|
AG Facilities Solutions L.L.C
|
Services sector
|
5
|
Lin Scan Advanced Pipelines & Tanks Services
|
Services sector
|
6
|
NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah
|
Healthcare sector
|
7
|
AG-PCS Switchgear Manufacturing L.L.C
|
Manufacturing sector
|
8
|
Arabian Extrusions Factory
|
Manufacturing sector
|
Dubai Quality Award 2022
|
1
|
The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai JBR
|
Tourism sector
|
2
|
Lulu Hypermarket - Al Barsha
|
Retail sector
|
3
|
Anchor Allied Factory L.L.C
|
Manufacturing sector
|
Dubai Smart Industry Award 2022
|
1
|
Lipton Jebel Ali Factory, Unilever
|
Manufacturing sector
|
2
|
Al Ansari Exchange L.L.C
|
Finance sector
|
Dubai Quality Global Award 2022
|
1
|
Hisense Middle East FZE - Customer Service Department
|
Services sector
|
Dubai Quality Gold Award 2022
|
1
|
Zulekha Hospital L.L.C
|
Healthcare sector
|
2
|
Transguard Cash L.L.C
|
Services sector