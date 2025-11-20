Sharjah marks Women’s Entrepreneurship Day by reinforcing support for innovative founders

As the world marks Women’s Entrepreneurship Day on November 19, Sharjah has offered more than slogans. Through the Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship (SWIF), the emirate has launched a deliberate investment in women-led ventures that combine scale with social value, spanning sectors from healthcare and infrastructure to design, sustainability, and food systems.

Launched by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sheraa, the fellowship brings together twelve founders leading active businesses. It marks a shift in how women entrepreneurs are positioned in the UAE, from an emerging segment to core contributors to the national economic strategy.

This is not a new direction but a continuation of sustained investment. Sharjah’s entrepreneurship ecosystem has already supported more than 450 founders, generated over Dh372 million in revenue, and created thousands of jobs. Women remain central to this progress, with 51 per cent of Sheraa-supported startups led by women, a reflection of Sharjah’s commitment to equal opportunity and long-term economic participation.

Backed by mentorship, investor access, and an equity-free Dh500,000 grant, generously provided by Dr Asma Fikri and Amna Fikri in honour of their late father, Dr Mahmoud Mohamed Fikri, to continue his legacy of empowerment and women’s leadership, the initiative targets women with the capacity to scale and the ambition to build ventures that solve real problems. It reflects Sharjah’s wider approach to entrepreneurship: rooted in purpose and driven by performance.

Digital tools for access and efficiency

Several cohort members are using digital tools to remove barriers and expand access across key sectors. FirmFox, founded by Asma AlQaseer, is building a fully digital platform for business setup and licencing, streamlining entry for SMEs and drawing on her experience in finance and board leadership. In food services, Salsa, founded by Dania Shahin, offers an on-demand chef service that reconnects families with home-cooked meals, informed by her decade-long experience in startup growth and ecosystem development. In healthcare, Pharmedic, founded by medical student Mahra Al Hosani, is developing predictive pharmacogenomic tools using AI and blockchain to address long-standing gaps in personalised treatment.

Tech for inclusion and infrastructure

Others are applying technical expertise to design solutions that strengthen safety, accessibility, and infrastructure. A smart wearable device that enhances safety for people of determination is being developed by Tapy, founded by Dr Fida Deyab, who brings 25 years of experience in IT, education, and advocacy to the work of inclusive tech. At Pulse IoT Technologies, Ruba Al Nashash is deploying smart infrastructure-monitoring tools, combining engineering and 3D-printing expertise to deliver practical applications and regional examples of deep-tech leadership.

Design as a growth engine

Some founders are turning cultural expression into commercial infrastructure, using design to link heritage with economic growth. At Noora Shamsi Jewellery, founder Dr Noora Alshamsi integrates cultural heritage and sustainable methods to position Emirati craftsmanship for global markets. Locallure, founded by Maitha Alansari, who also co-owns House of 45, builds commercial platforms that support emerging designers and connect local talent with international visibility. In florals and spatial design, Teel Floral Studio and Lamak Studios, co-founded by Noora AlSuwaidi, blend traditional motifs with contemporary forms across both public- and private-sector projects. Khateera, co-founded by Rana Askoul, brings a women-centric Arab media lens to cultural storytelling, while her wellness space Nara extends that commitment through community and tradition.

Building sustainable food ventures

Some ventures are reshaping how food is produced, distributed, and consumed, with a focus on sustainability and access. At Hylo, co-founder Malin Raman Delin is developing a circular retail model that channels surplus products into sustainable pathways, supported by her background in finance and M&A. Maya Sherif Ibrahim, founder of “More.Than,” is scaling a health-focused food brand built on local production and balanced nutrition, informed by her experience in consulting and startups. At Bumblebee Food, Qadreya Al Awadhi leads a children’s nutrition company offering organic, farm-sourced meals, integrating advocacy with growing regional distribution networks.