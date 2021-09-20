Ring in Saudi Arabia national day with MOTF
MOTF celebrates Saudi Arabia national day with an exclusive green collection for Middle East
The MOTF collection is essentially in green colour, which the Arabs associate with peace, surrender, spirituality, and divine generosity; and therefore, wearable for joyful occasions, such as banquets and weddings. Complementary dark green, olive, or emerald green will be the perfect pairing with gold and white, creating a color combo resembling a sun-drenched forest in an harmonious style.
MOTF, short for [motif] — which is defined as a recurring design —represents the timeless staples and classic silhouettes that every woman needs in her wardrobe. MOTF has a unique mission to provide chic customers with exclusive, quality and ultra-wearable styles. Their mantra: stay inspired with unique details without straying away from the classics. Not only for its high style, but its high-quality fabric, exquisite details and craftsmanship, too. Meanwhile, delivering quality at an accessible price point, customers can enjoy premium clothes without paying a premium cost.
The effortlessly chic collection includes high-quality cotton day dresses, elegant evening dresses with exquisite details and craftsmanship, and sophisticated puff sleeved cotton blouses. The classic designs will take you to any occasion in suitable and unique style!
The different and feminine shades of green for comfortable and elegant dresses, likewise for shirts with a wrapped silhouette and full-length bubble sleeves, provide a refined and en vogue style. MOTF’s high-quality textiles, like the cotton poplin with its light and airy drape, are ideal for better construction and unique silhouettes.
MOTF is SHEIN’s premium sister brand, offering classic, covetable styles made from high-quality fabrics, like silk and cashmere. MOTF has a unique mission to provide chic customers with exclusive, quality and ultra-wearable styles at a feel-good price point. We’re coining it ‘affordable luxury’.
To shop the exclusive collection, visit https://ar.shein.com/campaign/premium-home
-
KT Engage
Ring in Saudi Arabia national day with MOTF
MOTF celebrates Saudi Arabia national day with an exclusive green... READ MORE
-
KT Engage
Ace your space dreams at Edutech4Space
The organisation is a pioneer in the field of online education in... READ MORE
-
KT Engage
Summer favourites
Revitalise the mind and body with Al Rawabi READ MORE
-
KT Engage
Revival of inspired design
Toshiba televisions are making a strong comeback in the UAE with a... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi roads to get over 700 new high-tech...
Part of the new tech that will be rolled out is a multi-target... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Top 5 holiday destinations for...
86% residents plan international vacations as Covid curbs ease, a... READ MORE
-
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to...
Sharjah-based airline rolls out special one-way fares to 11 Indian... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Line-up of stars for grand...
Get ready to be starstruck: Andrea Bocelli, Ellie Goulding and... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
19 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies